Eli Roth‘s Borderlands movie continues to add cast members. The latest: Gina Gershon will play Moxxi, Cheyenne Jackson has been cast as Jakobs, and Steven Boyer is Scooter. I have no idea who any of those characters are, but if you’ve played the Borderlands games, you might! Gershon, Jackson, and Boyer join a cast that already includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Haley Bennett, and more.

However Borderlands turns out, it’s bound to have one of the most interesting casts in a while. As of right now, here’s the cast: Cate Blanchett as Lilith; Kevin Hart as Roland; Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis; Jack Black as Claptrap; Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina; Florian Munteanu as Krieg; Haley Bennett as…well, we actually don’t know her character name, she’s playing a new character invented for the film who is “key to the past of Cate Blanchett’s character, Lilith”; Édgar Ramírez as Atlas; Olivier Richters as Krom; Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx; Gina Gershon as Moxxi; Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs; Charles Babalola as Hammerlock; Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus; Steven Boyer as Scooter; Ryann Redmond as Ellie; Bobby Lee as Larry. I must admit that in the midst of all those character names I like that there’s someone just named “Larry.”

The film is “Loosely based on the video game series of the same name, mysterious outlaw Lilith returns to the planet Pandora and is hired by Atlas to find his missing daughter with the help of Roland, Tannis, Tiny Tina, Krieg, and Claptrap, fighting through its various monsters and bandits on a quest for unthinkable power.” The Borderlands game series launched in 2009, with the latest release, Borderlands 3, arriving in 2019. The games have inspired novels, comics, and even tabletop games.

Eli Roth is directing the flick, with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin handling the script. Filming has already begun on the project, but there’s no official release date just yet. Having never played a single Borderlands game, I am neutral on this project as a whole. I think the cast is pretty neat, but I’m also not much of a fan of Eli Roth. In fact, I don’t think I like any of his movies. So at the moment it’s a tad difficult to get too excited about what’s going on here. But a solid trailer and good word-of-mouth might be all I need to get hyped up for Borderlands.