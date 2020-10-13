Peninsula is making the stop to VOD much earlier than anticipated. Yeon Sang-ho‘s Train to Busan follow-up is set to be available on Digital on October 27, just before Halloween. The Peninsula VOD debut is set a month before it heads to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD in November.

Earlier this summer, film distributor Well Go USA made the odd decision of releasing Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula in U.S. theaters in August, limiting an already small audience for the highly anticipated follow-up to Yeon Sang-ho’s acclaimed 2016 zombie thriller. But, just in time for spooky season, Well Go has set a surprise October video-on-demand release for Peninsula. Bloody Disgusting reports that Peninsula will be available on Digital in the U.S. on October 27, making the zombie blockbuster the perfect Halloween weekend watch.

The video on demand release is slated to arrive a month ahead of Peninsula‘s already-announced 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD debut on November 24, 2020. It will also head to streaming soon enough, with Shudder set to debut the film on its horror service in 2021, where it will join all three movies of Yeon’s loose trilogy, including the animated Seoul Station.

Though it was considered by many critics to be a disappointing follow-up to the modern zombie classic that is Train to Busan, in my review I called Peninsula “a loud, over-the-top action flick completely removed from the emotional core that made Train to Busan an unexpected success. But for all its cartoony gore and gaudy imagery, Peninsula does at least fulfill its goal of being Mad Max: Fury Road with zombies.” While it doesn’t reach the heights of Train to Busan, or really of the George Miller apocalyptic action movie it’s trying to emulate, Peninsula is a solidly entertaining zombie flick that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Here’s the movie’s official description: