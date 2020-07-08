Director Yeon Sang-ho released his acclaimed zombie thriller Train to Busan back in 2016, and we’ve been eagerly awaiting his in-universe follow-up project, Peninsula. Now the new movie has an official release date, and it’s coming to North American theaters in less than a month. But if you’re not ready to return to theaters that quickly because of the pandemic (and I certainly don’t blame you), the film will also be streaming exclusively on the horror streaming subscription service Shudder in early 2021. Get the details below.

Peninsula Release Date

Film distributor Well Go USA announced the release date for Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula today, revealing that the highly-anticipated follow-up film will debut in North American theaters on August 7, 2020. If you don’t want to wait that long to get a glimpse at the new movie, Train to Busan is also being re-released in theaters in July, and the re-release will be accompanied by “an exclusive first look” at Peninsula.

This new movie is not quite a direct sequel to the events of Train to Busan, though it is being billed as “the next nail-biting chapter” in that same cinematic universe. It looks to expand the scope pretty significantly from Train to Busan, which was a fairly contained thriller which largely took place on a high-speed vehicle. Here’s the trailer for Peninsula, which introduces a heist element and paints a pretty grim picture of what society might turn into in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse:

And here’s the quasi-sequel’s official synopsis:

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Meanwhile, after Peninsula hits theaters, the horror streaming service Shudder will be the only place where people can stream all three movies in this loose trilogy, including the animated prequel movie, Seoul Station. This is another big “get” for Shudder, which has made itself an indispensable service for fans of the horror genre.

And speaking of zombie movies on Shudder, if you haven’t watched One Cut of the Dead there yet, you should really do yourself a favor and check that one out as soon as possible (and make sure to stick through it until at least the halfway point if you do).