This year marks the 35th anniversary of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, and to celebrate, Paul Reubens is hitting the road.

Paul Reubens isn’t looking for a stolen bike, but he’s accompanying a national tour of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure anniversary screenings that will include a Q&A with the man himself. Each stop will also afford fans the opportunity to meet and snag a photo with Paul Reubens through a few different VIP ticket packages. Get the details on the Pee-wee’s Big Adventure tour below.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure marked the feature directorial debut of Tim Burton, a filmmaker you might have heard of a few times in the 35 years since then. It was also the first major motion picture with a score composed by Danny Elfman. Not only was this movie a cult favorite of the 1980s, but it served as the launching pad for the two talents who have collaborated countless times over the years and would become extremely influential in their respective arenas. It’s a shame they couldn’t accompany the tour, but surely Reubens has plenty of stories from working with them.

Though Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and the television series that preceded it doesn’t have quite as big of a following as some other products of the 1980s, it has enough of a fanbase that Netflix gave Pee-wee his own movie back in 2016, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday. And if you’re one of those fans who has eagerly awaited every Pee-wee Herman project since 1985, then you might want to take advantage of these VIP ticket packages where you can meet Paul Reubens:

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon on Valentine’s Day next year, February 14, 2020. The tour will run through March 29 where it will end in Washington DC. Pre-sales are available today as of 10am local time at each of the stops, but the general public sale doesn’t begin until Friday, December 13 at 10am local time (links available here). Here’s a full rundown of all the stops on the tour, so you can figure out where you need to go to catch Pee-wee’s Big Adventure: