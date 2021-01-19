The British crime drama series Peaky Blinders is coming back for a sixth season, but unfortunately for fans, it will be the last run of episodes for the show from BBC and Netflix. However, there is a bit of a silver lining in the show’s conclusion, because creator and writer Steven Knight says the story will “continue in another form.”

An official press release announced Peaky Blinders season 6 being the final run for the series. Steven Knight offered up this statement along with the news:

“Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.”

Peaky Blinders follows the story of gangster Tommy Shelby (Cilian Muphy) and his family’s rise to power from crime to legitimate business in the wake of World War I. With five seasons under their belt and one more on the way, there was obviously plenty of story to tell. But the series coming to an end doesn’t mean the story is over.

In the official press release, Steven Knight also said: “While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.” Separately, Knight has confirmed to Deadline exactly how that story will continue:

“COVID changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

Back in 2019, Steven Knight said Peaky Blinders would last through season seven before possibly heading into movie territory, so ending with season six must be the change that the coronavirus pandemic forced upon him. Does this mean they’ll be cramming an entire season’s worth of story into a single movie, or will season six simply be a little more beefy before leading into the feature film conclusion? We’re not sure, but executive producer Caryn Mandabach is just happy to be safely back in production:

“Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Director Anthony Byrne will be getting back behind the camera after being at the helm of season five. Nick Goding will produce. Knight, Byrne, Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, and series star Cillian Murphy are executive producers on the series. Tommy Bulfin serves as executive producer for BBC, with Lucy Bedford executive producing for production company Tiger Aspect.

Production on the sixth season of Peaky Blinders just began, so we probably won’t see it hit Netflix until late this year or early in 2022. We’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available.