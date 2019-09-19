Cillian Murphy has played crime lord Tommy Shelby for four seasons now, but in Peaky Blinders season 5, he’s going to have to defend his crown. The BBC/Netflix series has documented Tommy Shelby’s rise from crime lord to member of Parliament, but with the aftermath of the great financial crash of 1929, the former crime lord is thrust into a world in chaos. Watch the Peaky Blinders season 5 trailer below.

Peaky Blinders Season 5 Trailer

There’s got to be some inside joke in the new season of Peaky Blinders, that it would have a shot of Murphy’s Tommy Shelby taking a machine gun to a scarecrow. But the former Batman Begins star is not just known for his supervillain anymore, as he and his razor-sharp cheekbones have headlined Peaky Blinders for four seasons now. But times are a changing for the former English crime lord, as he must deal with a host of new allies and antagonists, just as the world is thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929.

New cast joining the ensemble this season includes Sam Claflin (The Nightingale, Adrift, Journey’s End) as Oswald Mosley, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Miniaturist, Split, The Witch) as Gina Gray, Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread, Logan Lucky) as Jimmy McCavern, Neil Maskell (Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, In Darkness) as Winston Churchill, Kate Dickie (The Cry, The Witch) as Mother Superior, Cosmo Jarvis (Calm with Horses, Lady Macbeth) as Barney and Emmett J Scanlan (Butterfly, Safe) as Billy Grade.

Returning cast members include Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah.

Here is the synopsis for Peaky Blinders season 5:

The award-winning epic, gangster family series set in the lawless streets of Birmingham, UK and beyond, follows the evolution of leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) from backstreet crime lord to legitimate businessman and member of parliament. It explores the notions that violence destroys lives, empires rise and fall over time, and class divisions are corrosive. Season 5, returning Friday, October 4th, finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will impact not only the future of his family but that of the entire nation.

Peaky Blinders season 5 premiers on Netflix on October 4, 2019.