Revenge is a dish best served cold, and after spending six years in prison for a crime you didn’t commit, you can bet that dish is going to be freezing in the upcoming revenge thriller Payback.

Newcomer Matt Levett plays a young stockbroker named Mike who is making strides at a Wall Street firm that happens to be controlled by the mob. When he’s sent to take care of a job in Los Angeles, everything goes wrong, and Mike ends up getting arrested for a murder that he didn’t carry out and sent to prison for six years. Upon his release, his wife just wants them to get back a normal life, but he’s ready to get revenge on those that set him up. Watch the Payback trailer below to see how it all unfolds.

Payback Trailer

This initially looks like a fairly standard revenge thriller with a regular guy dealing with some unsavory characters in organized crime. However, it does feel a little more grounded and less stylized than many of the movies we see in this subgenre. It also helps that there aren’t any big names in the cast, making it feel less like a Hollywood production, though you’ll instantly recognize Rade Serbedzija as Mike’s father thanks to that unmistakable Croatian accent of his.

At the helm of Payback is first-time director Joseph Mensch, who is said to have worked for Martin Scorsese and Joel Silver. It certainly seems like he’s picked up some tricks from those filmmakers, but matching that level of quality is a tall order for any filmmaker, let alone a first-time director. At the very least, this looks like a fairly promising start to his career behind the camera and could be a stepping stone to something greater.

Payback also stars Toby Leonard Moore (Billions, Mank)), Anna Baryshnikov (Dickinson, Manchester by the Sea), Lev Gorn (The Americans), Elena Satine (Twin Peaks), and more. Here’s the poster and the official synopsis:

A young stockbroker at a Mob-controlled Wall Street firm gets betrayed and sent to prison for six years. When he gets out, he seeks revenge.

Payback will be released for digital download and VOD starting on February 5, 2021.