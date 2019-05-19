Season 44 of Saturday Night Live has come to a close, and the cast and crew went into summer break with a bang thanks to having Paul Rudd as host. He didn’t even need any special guests from Avengers: Endgame to help drive it home. In fact, there weren’t any special guests at all (beyond Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro returning as Donald Trump and Robert Mueller respectively). So Paul Rudd carried this one by himself, and the cast was on fire for the most part.

So let’s dig into the best and worst sketches from the Paul Rudd hosted Saturday Night Live season finale.

The Best

A Journey Through Time – “If nothing else is open, I’ll eat at a Taco Bell.” Man, I’m so happy this is a recurring sketch. It’s Kate McKinnon at her best, both in physical comedy and character work. There are some incredible one-liners here, and the alternate slang words for various private parts get increasingly creative. Ms. Rafferty is one of the best repeat characters on SNL right now, and I love that Aidy Bryant can’t ever keep a straight face during the sketch.

What’s Wrong with This Picture? – I love when there’s a new game show that plays with the format of both the game show and the sketch that parodies them. There’s a great level of absurdity in this sketch that makes it downright hilarious. And the fact that it’s played deadpan as opposed to intentionally stupid like Celebrity Jeopardy or Family Feud makes it even better. This is great silly comedy.

GoT Tribute – Pete Davidson tries to do a rap tribute to Game of Thrones, but when it becomes clear he has no idea what the show is about, he does a rap about the show he really loves: Grace & Frankie. Joined by DJ Khaled, this rap is so well-produced. And just when you think the rap is going to be about a different show, Paul Rudd loves Grace & Frankie too. And it’s clear that the writers have actually seen this show with all the specific references to it. Plus, look out for two more fun cameos. Such a good sketch.