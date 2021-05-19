If you’re a Parks and Recreation fan, you’re already familiar with the rockin’ jams of Pawnee, Indiana legends Mouse Rat. Since today marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of equestrian icon Li’l Sebastian and the beautiful tune “5,000 Candles in the Wind” that Mouse Rat created in his honor, there’s no better time to announce that an entire Mouse Rat album is being released. It comes with all your favorite songs performed by Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) and the band, and there are even appearances by Duke Silver!

Parks and Recreation Mouse Rat Album

That’s Parks and Recreation recurring cast member Jay Jackson as Perd Hapley announcing Mouse Rat’s “The Awesome Album” being released by Dualtone Music Group on August 27.

You can get several different vinyl versions of the album, including “Catch Your Dream” tri-color in red, white and blue or “Flush with Cash” green vinyl at Dualtone’s online shop. Meanwhile, Magnolia Record Store has a silver “Duke Silver” variant, or the white and red “Cherry Gergich” edition, which nobody wants at all. You can also get an old school CD, just like the ones Andy used to sell at his shoe shine station, or even a cassette tape. It’s also available for digital download. Pick your poison!

Mouse Rat’s The Awesome Album features beloved tunes like “The Pit” and “Sex Hair,” as well as the inspiring Pawnee collaboration “Catch Your Dream,” which gets a little help from jazz master Duke Silver, who definitely isn’t Ron Swanson. Also making an appearance on the album is Land Ho!, the band led by Scott Tanner, the character played by Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy. Here’s the full tracklist:

5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Lil Sebastian) The Pit Sex Hair Catch Your Dream (feat. Duke Silver) Two Birds Holding Hands Ann Song The Way You Look Tonight Menace Ball Remember I Get A Kick Out Of You Lovely Tonight I’ve Got You Under My Skin I Only Have Eyes For You Pickled Ginger (performed by Land Ho!) Cold Water (performed by Scott Tanner feat. Duke Silver)

This special release is also a collaboration with Entertainment 720, Tom Haverford’s failed premier, high-end, all-media entertainment conglomerate, which appears to have made a comeback just for this album. Dualtone presient Paul Roper said:

“Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford. From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom’s Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720’s hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory.”

This is truly an album for the fans too, because the press release pays respect to all of Andy Dwyer’s previous bands: A.D And The D Bags, The Andy Andy Andies, Andy Dwyer Experience, Angelsnack, Crackfinger, Death Of A Scam Artist, Department Of Homeland Obscurity, Everything Rhymes With Orange, Fiveskin, Flames For Flames, Fleetwood Mac Sexpants, Fourskin, God Hates Figs, Handrail Suicide, Jet Black Pope, Just The Tip, Malice In Chains, Muscle Confusion, Ninjadick, Nothing Rhymes With Blorange, Nothing Rhymes With Orange, Penis Pendulum, Possum Pendulum, Punch Face Champions, Puppy Pendulum, Radwagon, Razordick, Scrotation Marks, Tackleshaft, Teddy Bear Suicide, Threeskin, Two Doors Down, and Scarecrow Boat.

We’ll leave you with the official video for the Li’l Sebastian tribute song “5,000 Candles in the Wind” below: