You don’t need to know much going into Parasite. In fact, it’s been recommended that you know as little as possible. And despite the growing hype around Bong Joon-Ho‘s Palme D’Or winner, the details around his social thriller’s twists and turns have remained largely a mystery.

But NEON doesn’t have to work too hard to sell this pitch-black satire — the critics have already done the work for them. The newest Parasite trailer is jam-packed with raves from critics calling the film a “masterpiece” (several times!) and all sorts of colorful adjectives that all boil down to: this movie will be great. Watch the new Parasite trailer below.

Parasite Trailer

Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite comes to theaters in less than two weeks, and the anticipation could not be higher. After its rapturous reception at its world premiere in Cannes, where it won the prestigious Palme D’Or award, Parasite has been picking up accolades and even more glowing reviews, all of which are featured in this trailer. NEON’s first trailer for Parasite was already intriguing enough, but with the film soon to hit U.S. theaters, I was worried that this latest trailer would have a few spoilers. But not to worry, the trailer is slim on plot details and heavy on the critics’ quotes, many of which call Parasite one of the best movies of the year.

Parasite, according to those who have had the pleasure of seeing it, is a movie best gone into unsullied. /Film reviewer Jason Gorber called it “a twisty, twisted ride and gets under your skin. With mind-warping shifts in tone and storyline, there’s a feeling that you’re getting more bang from Bong than in a dozen lesser films.”

The cast stars Song Kang-ho, a frequent collaborator with Bong on The Host and Snowpiercer, as well as Jang Hye-jin, Park So-dam and Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Train to Busan) as the family at the center of the story. Rounding out the cast are Lee Sun-kyun and Jo Yeo-jeong.

Here is the synopsis for Parasite:

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, PARASITE showcases a modern master at the top of his game.

Parasite opens in U.S. theaters on October 11, 2019.