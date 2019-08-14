Bong Joon-Ho‘s Palme D’Or-winning film Parasite is already being hailed as one of the best films of the year. And finally, we can see it Stateside. Indie distributor NEON is bringing Parasite to the U.S. this fall, and have now just released the first U.S. Parasite trailer. Watch the trailer below.

Parasite Trailer

Bong Joon-Ho returns to his wild, genre-defying roots for his latest film Parasite, which won the Palme D’Or at Cannes earlier this year. Is it a comedy? A drama? A domestic thriller? Judging by the deliciously enticing but totally impenetrable trailer, it could be all three or none at all. And I’m happy not knowing until I see the movie in the movie theater this October.

According to people who have had the joy of seeing the movie, Parasite, is a movie best gone into unsullied. Critic Jason Gorber, reviewing for /Film at Cannes, called it “a twisty, twisted ride and gets under your skin. With mind-warping shifts in tone and storyline, there’s a feeling that you’re getting more bang from Bong than in a dozen lesser films. It’s a mighty work from a mighty director, and a master who schools the world on how a film like this can be so deftly pulled off.”

The cast stars Song Kang-ho, a frequent collaborator with Bong on The Host and Snowpiercer, as well as Jang Hye-jin, Park So-dam and Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Train to Busan) as the family at the center of the story. Rounding out the cast are Lee Sun-kyun and Jo Yeo-jeong.

Here is the synopsis for Parasite:

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, PARASITE showcases a modern master at the top of his game.

Parasite opens in U.S. theaters on October 11, 2019.