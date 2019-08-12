On the August 12 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
-
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter was in Las Vegas for the magic convention Magic Live. He got the opportunity to visit David Copperfield’s museum and airplane hanger. And he won $200 in a slot machine.
- Ben wants to quickly plug Jurassic Park in Concert
- Hoai-Tran visited the hometown of Charles Addams for The Addams Family, saw early footage of Gemini Man, went to an A24 Public Access Screening of Good Time underneath a Queens subway line.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Chris re-read Doctor Sleep by Stephen King, and ended up liking it much more the second time.
- Ben read Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile
- What we’ve been Watching:
- HT, Chris and Jacob saw Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob and Brad saw The Farewell.
-
-
- Before he went to Vegas, Peter went to Disneyland to experience the Main Street Electrical Parade.
- Chris watched Glow: Season 3.
- Ben watched Love Antosha, Parasite, Pather Panchali, The Burial of Kojo, and The Castle of Cagliostro
-
- Jacob watched Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, American Hangman, and The Ring Two.
-
- Hoai-Tran watched The Art of Racing in the Rain and Lady Snowblood.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter are Hattie B’s Hot Chicken at the Cosmopolitan hotel and casino.
- Brad tried a much smaller scale version of the Fool’s Gold Loaf sandwich.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob played Horrified again, and started reading the rulebook for Band of Blades.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- /Film Visits David Copperfield’s Secret Warehouse/Museum to Learn The Magic History Behind ‘Burt Wonderstone’
- Scary Stories review
- Scary Stories spoiler review
- Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Los Angeles Video Tour
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.