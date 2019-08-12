On the August 12 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Peter was in Las Vegas for the magic convention Magic Live. He got the opportunity to visit David Copperfield’s museum and airplane hanger. And he won $200 in a slot machine.
      • Ben wants to quickly plug Jurassic Park in Concert
      • Hoai-Tran visited the hometown of Charles Addams for The Addams Family, saw early footage of Gemini Man, went to an A24 Public Access Screening of Good Time underneath a Queens subway line.
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Chris re-read Doctor Sleep by Stephen King, and ended up liking it much more the second time. 
      • Ben read Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile
    • What we’ve been Watching:
      • HT, Chris and Jacob saw Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

 

  • Jacob and Brad saw The Farewell.

 

      • Before he went to Vegas, Peter went to Disneyland to experience the Main Street Electrical Parade.
      • Chris watched Glow: Season 3.
      • Ben watched Love Antosha, Parasite, Pather Panchali, The Burial of Kojo, and The Castle of Cagliostro

 

  • Jacob watched Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, American Hangman, and The Ring Two.

 

    • Hoai-Tran watched The Art of Racing in the Rain and Lady Snowblood.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter are Hattie B’s Hot Chicken at the Cosmopolitan hotel and casino.
    • Brad tried a much smaller scale version of the Fool’s Gold Loaf sandwich.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob played Horrified again, and started reading the rulebook for Band of Blades.

