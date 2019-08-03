Disneyland opened the vault and unleashed the Main Street Electrical Parade. Watch as Kitra and Peter watch one of Disneyland’s most iconic parades return to Walt’s original magic kingdom! We are there for the opening day — August 2, 2019, so we also check out all of the limited time Main Street Electrical Parade 2019 merchandise and food options and pop into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (because, why not?). Hit the jump to watch the video!

The limited-time return of Main Street Electrical Parade runs August 2 to September 30, 2019. Header image via Disney Parks.