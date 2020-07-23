Last summer, we heard that Amazon was developing an adaptation of writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang‘s comic book Paper Girls in an effort to get a Stranger Things series of their own. The comic series follows a group of four newspaper delivery girls in 1988 who inadvertently get caught up in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. If you think that sounds cool – and it does – you’ll be happy to hear Paper Girls has been given a series order by Amazon.

Amazon sent out an official press release announcing their pick-up of the Paper Girls TV series from Legendary Television in association with Plan B. They even included an official synopsis of the series:

Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

The series will be executive produced by Vaughan and Chiang. They’ll be joined by executive producers Stephany Folsom (writer of Toy Story 4), Christopher Cantwell, and Christopher C. Rogers (creators of Halt and Catch Fire), who will also serve as co-showrunners. The latter trio offered up this statement in the press release:

“As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life. This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV.”

The comic ran for a total of 30 issues from October 2015 through July 2019 and won several Eisner Awards. It was also shortlisted for the Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story. We even covered it on a recent Water Cooler episode of the SlashFilm Daily podcast after our own Ben Pearson checked out the first volume of the comics.

If you’d like to read the series, you can order the entire run in three hardcover deluxe editions, each collecting 10 issues. The first two are available now, but the third collection doesn’t arrive until November this year.