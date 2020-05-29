lord of the rings tv series map

On the May 29, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Ben is back, in a new room.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Chris read The Butchering Art: Joseph Lister’s Quest to Transform the Grisly World of Victorian Medicine by Lindsey Fitzharris. 
    • Ben read Paper Girls Vol. 1
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter watched a few more episodes of The Darkside of the Ring, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and rewatched Solo.
    • Brad watched Never Have I Ever, Space Force, and Emma
    • Jacob watched the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the first episode of ESPN’s Lance, the season premiere of The Titan Games, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, The Jurassic Games, Aquaman, and Critters.
    • We talk about HBO Max.
    • Chris finished The Last Dance, finished a complete rewatch of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, rewatched Die Hard: With a Vengeance, and started watching the What We Do in the Shadows TV series.
    • Ben rewatched Double Indemnity, finished Run, started Devs, and watched Ready or Not and Bad Education.
    • Hoai-Tran watched The High Note and The Trip to Greece after a marathon of The Trip movies.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter has been eating fruit and yogurt every morning but also had a cheat meal with a Croissant Crust Pizza from Digiorno.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob has been banging his head against Planet Coaster

