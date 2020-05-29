On the May 29, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Ben is back, in a new room.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Chris released a new bonus episode of 21st Century Spielberg .

What we’ve been Reading : Chris read The Butchering Art: Joseph Lister’s Quest to Transform the Grisly World of Victorian Medicine by Lindsey Fitzharris. Ben read Paper Girls Vol. 1

What we’ve been Watching : Peter watched a few more episodes of The Darkside of the Ring , Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and rewatched Solo . Brad watched Never Have I Ever, Space Force , and Emma Jacob watched the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the first episode of ESPN’s Lance , the season premiere of The Titan Games , Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum , The Jurassic Games , Aquaman , and Critters . We talk about HBO Max . Chris finished The Last Dance , finished a complete rewatch of Brooklyn Nine-Nine , rewatched Die Hard: With a Vengeance , and started watching the What We Do in the Shadows TV series. Ben rewatched Double Indemnity , finished Run , started Devs , and watched Ready or Not and Bad Education . Hoai-Tran watched The High Note and The Trip to Greece after a marathon of The Trip movies.

What we’ve been Eating : Peter has been eating fruit and yogurt every morning but also had a cheat meal with a Croissant Crust Pizza from Digiorno.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has been banging his head against Planet Coaster .



All the other stuff you need to know: