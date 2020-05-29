On the May 29, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Ben is back, in a new room.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Chris released a new bonus episode of 21st Century Spielberg.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Chris read The Butchering Art: Joseph Lister’s Quest to Transform the Grisly World of Victorian Medicine by Lindsey Fitzharris.
- Ben read Paper Girls Vol. 1
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter watched a few more episodes of The Darkside of the Ring, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and rewatched Solo.
- Brad watched Never Have I Ever, Space Force, and Emma
- Jacob watched the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the first episode of ESPN’s Lance, the season premiere of The Titan Games, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, The Jurassic Games, Aquaman, and Critters.
- We talk about HBO Max.
- Chris finished The Last Dance, finished a complete rewatch of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, rewatched Die Hard: With a Vengeance, and started watching the What We Do in the Shadows TV series.
- Ben rewatched Double Indemnity, finished Run, started Devs, and watched Ready or Not and Bad Education.
- Hoai-Tran watched The High Note and The Trip to Greece after a marathon of The Trip movies.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter has been eating fruit and yogurt every morning but also had a cheat meal with a Croissant Crust Pizza from Digiorno.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has been banging his head against Planet Coaster.
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.