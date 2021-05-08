Towards the end of last year, we got the surprising news that Cinderella star Lily James and Captain America franchise co-star Sebastian Stan were taking the leads in Pam and Tommy, a new series from Hulu about famous couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. It was an unexpected leap for both of the actors, but we’re even more floored by the Pam and Tommy first look photos that series co-star Seth Rogen posted to social media this weekend. Lily James and Sebastian Stan are almost unrecognizable.

Pam and Tommy First Look Photos

Wow. That’s impressive. Admittedly, Sebastian Stan’s face gives him away, even with the trashy goatee and guyliner in place. But Lily James looks like the spitting image of Pamela Anderson. Honestly, when I saw that black and white photo on the right, I thought someone had Photoshopped Sebastian Stan’s face onto a real photo of Tommy Lee with Pamela Anderson. It’s practically impossible to see Lily James here, and that’s certainly because of the make-up department working on this series.

Sebastian Stan also posted another image of himself as Tommy Lee on Instagram:

For those unfamiliar, one of the most talked about couples of the late 1990s was Pamela Anderson (a Playboy Playmate and actress famous for Baywatch) and Tommy Lee (the drummer of rock band Mötley Crüe). After getting married just 96 hours after meeting each other, their relationship was a constant attention grabber and the tabloids loved them. Their relationship was thrust into the spotlight in a far more intimate way when a sex tape that the two filmed during their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public. This was before the internet allowed it to easily spread far and wide, so it spread the old-fashioned way on video tape.

As for the man who stole the tape, that was electrician Rand Gauthier, and that’s who Seth Rogen is playing:

Yep, that certainly looks like someone who would steal a sex tape and try to get rich by illegally selling it. The scandal of the tape in question will be part of the Pam and Tommy series on Hulu, but the series will also dive into the early stages of the couple’s romance and their time in the spotlight before the tape emerged.

Pam and Tommy will also star Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Directing and executive producing will be Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) with a script from Rob Siegel (The Wrestler, The Founder). Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also executive produce with James Weaver and Alex McAtee through their Grey Point production banner. Other executive producers include Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug through Annapurna, as well as Dave Franco, Dylan Sellers, Chip Vucelich, and Sarah Gubbins.