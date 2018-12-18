Oscars Shortlists Narrow Down the Field for Visual Effects, Documentaries, Score, Original Song & More
Posted on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
The Oscars are stil in the process of figuring out whether or not they’ll have a host for next year’s ceremony honoring the year in film that was 2018. But in the meantime, they still have a whole process of voting to get through in order to determine which films will be vying for nominations. The Academy has unveiled the shortlists for nine categories, including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Documentary Feature, Best Visual Effects and more.
Check out the Oscars nominations shortlists below to see what’s still in consideration.
Normally these shortlists are announced in a staggered way, but The Academy decided to release them all at the same time (via Variety). These are the lists that Academy members will be using to determine who gets Oscars nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
Documentary Feature
- Charm City
- Communion
- Crime + Punishment
- Dark Money
- The Distant Barking of Dogs
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- On Her Shoulders
- RBG
- Shirkers
- The Silence of Others
- Three Identical Strangers
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Documentary Short Subject
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- Los Comandos
- My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
- ’63 Boycott
- Women of the Gulag
- Zion
Foreign Language Film
- Colombia, Birds of Passage
- Denmark, The Guilty
- Germany, Never Look Away
- Japan, Shoplifters
- Kazakhstan, Ayka
- Lebanon, Capernaum
- Mexico, Roma
- Poland, Cold War
- South Korea, Burning
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Stan & Ollie
- Suspiria
- Vice
Music (Original Score)
- Annihilation
- Avengers: Infinity War
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Death of Stalin
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- First Man
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
- A Quiet Place
- Ready Player One
- Vice
Music (Original Song)
- “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- “Treasure” – Beautiful Boy
- “All The Stars” – Black Panther
- “Revelation” – Boy Erased
- “Girl In The Movies” – Dumplin’
- “We Won’t Move” – The Hate U Give
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns
- “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” – Mary Poppins Returns
- “Keep Reachin’” – Quincy
- “I’ll Fight” – RBG
- “A Place Called Slaughter Race” – Ralph Breaks the Internet
- “OYAHYTT” – Sorry to Bother You
- “Shallow” – A Star Is Born
- “Suspirium” – Suspiria
- “The Big Unknown” – Widows
Short Film (Animated)
- Age of Sail
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Bilby
- Bird Karma
- Late Afternoon
- Lost & Found
- One Small Step
- Pépé le Morse
- Weekends
Short Film (Live Action)
- Caroline
- Chuchotage
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Icare
- Marguerite
- May Day
- Mother
- Skin
- Wale
Visual Effects
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Welcome to Marwen
Welcome to Marwen somehow got on the finalist list for visual effects. Anything in Incredibles 2, which was on the previous shortlist for visual effects, was better than the effects used to bring those creepy dolls to life in the Robert Zemeckis movie. That’s just ludicrous.
Interestingly, A Star Is Born only ended up with one song on the shortlist for Best Original Song, and it’s “Shallow.” But Mary Poppins Returns has the chance of getting two nominations since they have two songs on the shortlist. We’ll see what happens when the nominations get announced next month.
The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22, but the 91st annual Academy Awards won’t air until Sunday, February 24, 2019. Stay tuned for all the latest Oscar nominations updates.