The Oscars are stil in the process of figuring out whether or not they’ll have a host for next year’s ceremony honoring the year in film that was 2018. But in the meantime, they still have a whole process of voting to get through in order to determine which films will be vying for nominations. The Academy has unveiled the shortlists for nine categories, including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Documentary Feature, Best Visual Effects and more.

Check out the Oscars nominations shortlists below to see what’s still in consideration.

Normally these shortlists are announced in a staggered way, but The Academy decided to release them all at the same time (via Variety). These are the lists that Academy members will be using to determine who gets Oscars nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

Documentary Feature

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Foreign Language Film

Colombia, Birds of Passage

Denmark, The Guilty

Germany, Never Look Away

Japan, Shoplifters

Kazakhstan, Ayka

Lebanon, Capernaum

Mexico, Roma

Poland, Cold War

South Korea, Burning

Makeup and Hairstyling

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Music (Original Score)

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Music (Original Song)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” – Beautiful Boy

“All The Stars” – Black Panther

“Revelation” – Boy Erased

“Girl In The Movies” – Dumplin’

“We Won’t Move” – The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” – Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” – Quincy

“I’ll Fight” – RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” – Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” – Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” – Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” – Widows

Short Film (Animated)

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

Short Film (Live Action)

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

Visual Effects

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen

Welcome to Marwen somehow got on the finalist list for visual effects. Anything in Incredibles 2, which was on the previous shortlist for visual effects, was better than the effects used to bring those creepy dolls to life in the Robert Zemeckis movie. That’s just ludicrous.

Interestingly, A Star Is Born only ended up with one song on the shortlist for Best Original Song, and it’s “Shallow.” But Mary Poppins Returns has the chance of getting two nominations since they have two songs on the shortlist. We’ll see what happens when the nominations get announced next month.

The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22, but the 91st annual Academy Awards won’t air until Sunday, February 24, 2019. Stay tuned for all the latest Oscar nominations updates.