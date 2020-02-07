With one month left until Pixar’s Onward hits theaters, the buzz doesn’t seem to be all that high. Maybe it’s because this is Pixar’s first original movie since Coco was released in the fall of 2017, but there’s just not a lot of hype yet. That’s why Disney is doing their best to get the word out and show audiences what the modern fantasy world of Onward is all about, and that includes the touching story at the center of it that was inspired by Dan Scanlon‘s real-life experience of having never properly met his father.

Onward Featurette

Cast members Tom Holland and Chris Pratt talk about their characters, teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley, who get an opportunity to spend one more day with their father, thanks to a wizard staff, a special gem, and a magic spell that he left behind for them when they were both old enough. But when the spell doesn’t go exactly as planned, they must set out with the lower-half of their conjured father for an adventure that feels like Lord of the Rings meets Weekend at Bernie’s.

What’s interesting to see in this featurette is that Pratt and Holland appear to have recorded their lines in the same room, something that isn’t usually done in animated movies today. But it allows for a little more chemistry between the actors, and you can see how well it works whenever Ian and Barley interact, which is clearly the heart of the movie.

Along with Pratt and Holland, the movie also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as their mother, Octavia Spencer as the Manticore, Mel Rodriguez as Officer Colt Bronco, Lena Waithe as Officer Specter, Ali Wong as Officer Gore, and more.

If you’d like to learn more about the evolution of Onward, from inception to the final movie, check out the first installment of our press day visit to Pixar Animation right here.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

Onward arrives in theaters on March 6, 2020.