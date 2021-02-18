One Night in Miami will undoubtedly be a key player in the upcoming awards season. Regina King was recently nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes, and the adapted screenplay by Kemp Powers earned a nomination from the Writers Guild of America. While we wait to see how the film fares when the Academy Awards nominations are announced next month, the film’s cast members reunited virtually to break down one of the pivotal scenes for the American Film Institute. Watch below.

One Night in Miami Rooftop Scene Breakdown



AFI had cast members Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Kingsley Ben-Adir sit down to take a closer look at the One Night in Miami scene in which their respective characters Sam Cooke, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Malcolm X have another heated conversation about their place in the Civil Rights movement as Black men with prominent voices in culture.

As the cast reveals, this scene is one that was actually created solely for the film and doesn’t appear in the play on which the film is based. But since writer Kemp Powers wrote both the play and the script, he was able to create a scene that didn’t feel out of place and allowed director Regina King to expand the scope of the settings beyond the hotel room where most of the movie takes place. Though it allowed the characters to venture out of that isolated space, it also presented challenges of its own since it left the cast without props or places to sit, meaning they had to be more contemplative of what they were doing between scenes.

