‘Mank’ Leads 2021 ‘Golden Globe’ Nominations With 6 Nods, ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Closely Follows
Posted on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
The 2021 awards season is getting off to a belated start amid the ongoing pandemic, but the show must go on. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made up of approximately 90 journalists from around the world, revealed their picks for the best of film and TV in 2020 for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony that will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Leading the 2021 Golden Globes nominations is Mank, David Fincher‘s black-and-white ode to Old Hollywood, with six nods in most of the major categories, including Best Picture – Drama, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Screenplay. Closely trailing is Aaron Sorkin‘s Trial of the Chicago 7, while Nomadland and Promising Young Woman also collected multiple nominations. But notably missing from the nominees is Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which was snubbed around the board.
The Golden Globes continue to be the messiest and stupidest major awards ceremony, kicking off the announcement of nominees by naming Emily in Paris, one of the most mocked new shows of the year, as one of the contenders for Best TV Series – Comedy. Overall, the television nominations were a fairly predictable and disappointing affair, with Netflix’s royal drama The Crown leading the pack with six nods. The HFPA continues to baffle with their choices, nominating The Mandalorian (in a clear bid for the popular viewing numbers) and Ratched for best TV drama and snubbing Better Call Saul almost completely except for an acting nomination for Bob Odenkirk.
However, it wasn’t quite as chaotic as the film nominations, which were led by Mank and Trial of the Chicago 7, followed by Nomadland and Promising Young Woman. While the leading films are all critical darlings, the HFPA’s insistence on categorizing Asian-American films spoken partly in a foreign-language as a foreign-language film, like Minari this year and The Farewell two years ago, continues to be baffling. In addition to the complete snubbing of Da 5 Bloods, which had been gaining awards buzz for director Spike Lee and especially actor Delroy Lindo, the HFPA has given its own answer in the “TV series or movie?” question for Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series, categorizing it as a limited series — a decision that could set a precedent and prevent great films like Mangrove or Lovers Rock from competing in the major awards categories they deserve.
Nominations for the Golden Globes are usually announced in December ahead of an early-to-mid January ceremony, but the pandemic has pushed back the Globes — along with all other awards ceremonies — to allow for more films and TV to make a bid for eligibility. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting the 2021 virtual ceremony on February 28, 2021, which will be similar to the virtual Primetime Emmy Awards last September.
Here is the full list of nominees.
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
BEST DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
BEST SCREENPLAY
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“IO SÌ (SEEN),” The Life Ahead
“SPEAK NOW,” One Night in Miami
“TIGRESS & TWEED,” The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
“FIGHT FOR YOU,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“HEAR MY VOICE,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
The Mandalorian
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Small Axe
Unorthodox
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched