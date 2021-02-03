The 2021 awards season is getting off to a belated start amid the ongoing pandemic, but the show must go on. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made up of approximately 90 journalists from around the world, revealed their picks for the best of film and TV in 2020 for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony that will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Leading the 2021 Golden Globes nominations is Mank, David Fincher‘s black-and-white ode to Old Hollywood, with six nods in most of the major categories, including Best Picture – Drama, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Screenplay. Closely trailing is Aaron Sorkin‘s Trial of the Chicago 7, while Nomadland and Promising Young Woman also collected multiple nominations. But notably missing from the nominees is Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which was snubbed around the board.

The Golden Globes continue to be the messiest and stupidest major awards ceremony, kicking off the announcement of nominees by naming Emily in Paris, one of the most mocked new shows of the year, as one of the contenders for Best TV Series – Comedy. Overall, the television nominations were a fairly predictable and disappointing affair, with Netflix’s royal drama The Crown leading the pack with six nods. The HFPA continues to baffle with their choices, nominating The Mandalorian (in a clear bid for the popular viewing numbers) and Ratched for best TV drama and snubbing Better Call Saul almost completely except for an acting nomination for Bob Odenkirk.

However, it wasn’t quite as chaotic as the film nominations, which were led by Mank and Trial of the Chicago 7, followed by Nomadland and Promising Young Woman. While the leading films are all critical darlings, the HFPA’s insistence on categorizing Asian-American films spoken partly in a foreign-language as a foreign-language film, like Minari this year and The Farewell two years ago, continues to be baffling. In addition to the complete snubbing of Da 5 Bloods, which had been gaining awards buzz for director Spike Lee and especially actor Delroy Lindo, the HFPA has given its own answer in the “TV series or movie?” question for Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series, categorizing it as a limited series — a decision that could set a precedent and prevent great films like Mangrove or Lovers Rock from competing in the major awards categories they deserve.

Nominations for the Golden Globes are usually announced in December ahead of an early-to-mid January ceremony, but the pandemic has pushed back the Globes — along with all other awards ceremonies — to allow for more films and TV to make a bid for eligibility. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting the 2021 virtual ceremony on February 28, 2021, which will be similar to the virtual Primetime Emmy Awards last September.

Here is the full list of nominees.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

BEST SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“IO SÌ (SEEN),” The Life Ahead

“SPEAK NOW,” One Night in Miami

“TIGRESS & TWEED,” The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

“FIGHT FOR YOU,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“HEAR MY VOICE,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

The Mandalorian

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Small Axe

Unorthodox

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched