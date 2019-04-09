It can sometimes be difficult for movies on the film festival circuit to drum up enough buzz to capture the moviegoing public’s interest. But after playing Fantastic Fest last fall, appearing at over 100 other film festivals, and becoming a box office hit in Japan, the Japanese horror comedy One Cut of the Dead has become an indie sensation. And soon enough, everyone in the United States will have the opportunity to see it, but you’re going to need a subscription to AMC’s horror specialty streaming service Shudder.

Shudder announced via a press release that they have acquired the North American rights to One Cut of the Dead, a film made for $27,000 that ended up making over 1,000 times its budget back at the Japanese box office. That’s also where our own Joshua Meyer caught the movie and had a little zombie adventure of his own on Halloween.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about One Cut of the Dead, the film from director Shinichirou Ueda is garnering attention not only because it is a clever horror comedy that features an impressive single take horror film at the center of the action, but also because it does something extremely fun with the story that is best experienced by going into the movie blind. We’ll let our own Jacob Hall explain the situation in his spoiler-free write-up from Fantastic Fest last September:

“One Cut of the Dead begins as a tired zombie movie. A film crew is shooting a horror film at an abandoned building, real walking corpses attack, and everyone must band together to fight them off. But that’s before the film reveals its true intentions. What at first looks like schlocky, tired junk ultimately reveals itself to be a tribute to bootstrap filmmaking, an ode to art by any means necessary, and a heart-melting comedy about family. The first 30 minutes may be interminable, but the final 30 are joyous in ways that cannot be explained without spoiling the experience.”

Yes, you must sit through 30 minutes of horror cliches and seemingly poor filmmaking in order to fully enjoy this movie, but we promise that if you do, you’ll be rewarded with a more than satisfying final hour that pays off immensely. It’s as good of a reason as any to subscribe to Shudder whenever the movie arrives on the horror subscription service. We don’t have a date yet, but surely it will pop up on Chris Evangelista’s Now Stream This column, so stay tuned.