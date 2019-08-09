As far as I can tell, writer/director Quentin Tarantino‘s films have thus far never been available to watch in IMAX Theatres – but there’s a first time for everything.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s 1960s hang-out movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, is now available to watch in the world’s most immersive film exhibition experience. Find out where it’s playing near you at the link below.

This morning, the official IMAX Twitter account tweeted a short video teaser revealing that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood IMAX screenings are available in theaters now, for a limited time. The tweet was quickly deleted, but I grabbed a screenshot of it:

It’s unclear why the tweet was deleted; at first, I thought it may have been because someone made a mistake and one or more of Tarantino’s previous movies actually have been available to watch in IMAX before. But I can’t seem to find any proof that that’s the case. The mystery lingers, but in any case, the http://imax.com/Hollywood link from the tweet still works, and it presented me with several IMAX 2D screening options to choose from. So while you may not have been able to see recent Tarantino flicks like Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, or The Hateful Eight in IMAX, at least you’ll be able to see DiCaprio and Pitt pal around 1969 Los Angeles in the biggest format possible. I like to imagine Tarantino poking his head into a random IMAX screening, seeing a dirty foot take up a huge portion of a 70-foot tall screen, smiling and nodding to himself, and then slowly backing out of the room.

