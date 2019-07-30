David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by Lindsey Romain to debate Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth and penultimate film by Quentin Tarantino. Stay after the feature review to hear everyone giving their ranking of the director’s illustrious filmography.

Read Lindsey’s Nerdist article about the boat scene in here, and article on why the movie is a love letter to Sharon Tate here.

For more background material on this era of Hollywood, Lindsey recommends the You Must Remember This podcast, the book Helter Skelter by Vincent Bugliosi, and the collection of essays The White Album by Joan Didion.

Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant (and check out this recent episode where he chats with Dan Trachtenberg). Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to David’s other podcast Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets. Subscribe to David’s Youtube channel at Davechensky.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.





Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~15:30)

David – The Weekly, Police Story Criterion

Devindra – Veronica Mars S4

Feature Review (~39:00)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Spoilers (~56:00)

Credits: