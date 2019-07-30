/Filmcast Ep. 528 – Once Upon a Time In … Hollywood (GUEST: Lindsey Romain from Nerdist)
Posted on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by Lindsey Romain to debate Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth and penultimate film by Quentin Tarantino. Stay after the feature review to hear everyone giving their ranking of the director’s illustrious filmography.
Read Lindsey’s Nerdist article about the boat scene in here, and article on why the movie is a love letter to Sharon Tate here.
For more background material on this era of Hollywood, Lindsey recommends the You Must Remember This podcast, the book Helter Skelter by Vincent Bugliosi, and the collection of essays The White Album by Joan Didion.
Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant (and check out this recent episode where he chats with Dan Trachtenberg). Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to David’s other podcast Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets. Subscribe to David’s Youtube channel at Davechensky.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~15:30)
David – The Weekly, Police Story Criterion
Devindra – Veronica Mars S4
Feature Review (~39:00)
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Spoilers (~56:00)
Credits:
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi Z.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!