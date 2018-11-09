Earlier this week, we got the official details on the PG-13 re-release of the R-rated comic book sequel Deadpool 2. Under the new title of Once Upon a Deadpool, the sequel will be toned down so underage teens and their families who don’t head out for R-rated releases can get some laughs in around the holidays. But that’s not all, because the movie also has new scenes created as a framing device that will take a cue from The Princess Bride by featuring an unwilling Fred Savage.

Now, the first Once Upon a Deadpool poster has arrived, and it’s quite magical. Check it out below.

Once Upon a Deadpool Poster

Even though Fred Savage is playing up the angle that he was forced into listening to the story of Deadpool 2 for this re-release of the movie, he looks pretty happy to be riding the back of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, with Deadpool riding behind him. That’s probably because for every ticket sold for Once Upon a Deadpool, $1 will go to the audaciously named F-ck Cancer campaign, which will be temporarily renamed “Fudge Cancer” for the purpose of tie-in fundraising effort.

So for the price of admission, fans can get a look at the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, with the violence and language cut to meet MPAA standards for the rating. And they’ll also get to see eight scenes between Deadpool and Fred Savage, all of which were shot in one day.

The question is whether this is some sort of trial run for Disney to see if they can get away with a PG-13 cut of Deadpool and still rake in a shitload of money at the box office. That kind of change would likely upset Deadpool fans, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the House of Mouse.

More than likely, there will be some kind of trailer teasing Once Upon a Deadpool sometime soon, so stay tuned.