Even though Star Wars isn’t churning out TV shows for Disney+ as fast as Marvel Studios, there’s still plenty to be excited about when it comes to the galaxy far, far away. Along with The Book of Boba Fett and the continuation of The Mandalorian on the horizon, the live-action side of Star Wars is bringing Ewan McGregor back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own TV show. If you’re excited about the return of the Jedi Master, imagine how Fast and Furious franchise co-star Sung Kang feels as one of the show’s cast members.

Rotten Tomatoes recently caught up with Sung Kang as he was making the publicity rounds for F9, and conversation eventually came around to his casting in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. No matter how many Star Wars projects get made, it sounds like the magic and excitement never goes away, even for those who are working on the series. Kang said:

“The feeling that I get on set is every single crew member, you look in their eyes, and it’s like a kid going ‘I grew up watching Star Wars. Like, this is my dream to be here, to see one of the Star Wars characters, or the Darth Vader character or, you know, one of the Jedis walking around. No matter how old they are, it’s guys that do my makeup and stuff, and people who do the costumes, and all the set designers. There’s this feeling of legacy and it’s like everyone talks about history and why they feel so blessed to be here. there’s this history, there’s this kind of shared spirit and this passion of the connective tissue is all these Star Wars characters.”

Does that mean Sung Kang’s character will be sharing scenes with Darth Vader? Hayden Christensen has been confirmed to return as the Star Wars villain, and maybe he’s already put on the suit and shot scenes with some of the show’s cast. I’m sure Kang wishes he could get inside that big ole suit himself. He recalled from his childhood:

“I used to dress up, you know, in these Halloween costumes. I had a Darth Vader one and a Luke Skywalker one. It was all put together with duct tape after a while. And the fact that I’m actually on set and they’re putting a Star Wars costume on me? Come on, dude. It’s like [you] pinch yourself.”

In this line of work, we’ve been lucky enough to visit the sets of major motion pictures, and that has sometimes included the productions of our favorite franchises. Being on the set of a cinematic world you love is a thrilling experience, but I can only imagine how exhilarating it must be when you get a chance to actually become part of that universe. We can’t wait to see who Sung Kang plays in Obi-Wan Kenobi. In fact, we wouldn’t mind learning anything substantial about the series, so hopefully we’ll get some details soon.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is in production now and is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022.