The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ this Christmas and it’s bringing with it some notable directing alumni from The Mandalorian. We already knew that Robert Rodriguez would be executive producing the series and helming several episodes himself, but now the actor under Boba Fett’s helmet and armor, Temuera Morrison, has dropped the news that a few other directors will be returning to help film the bounty hunter’s adventures.

Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni Will Return

While speaking to Express (via Heroic Hollywood), Morrison was predictably tight-lipped about plot details related to The Book of Boba Fett. He did reconfirm that the series will be flashing back, exploring some of what happened to Fett after Return of the Jedi, but before The Mandalorian:

“We’ve gotta look at the timeline, we gotta look at where [Boba] has been.”

If you recall (and what Star Wars fan doesn’t), Boba Fett went out like a chump in Return of the Jedi, with a blind Han Solo accidentally knocking him off a desert skiff into the jaws of the almighty Sarlaac. The toothy sandpit received Boba with a belch and now Disney+ is belching out a new series that will pick up where Fett’s appearance in The Mandalorian left off.

Showrunner Jon Favreau directed The Mandalorian, Season 2 premiere, “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” and Bryce Dallas Howard directed the third episode, “Chapter 11: The Heiress.” Dave Filoni and the aforementioned Rodriguez filmed back-to-back episodes: “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” and “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” respectively. According to Morrison, all four directors will be back for The Book of Boba Fett. He said:

“We’ve got some great directors onboard — Robert Rodriguez, Favreau, Bryce [Dallas Howard], Dave Filoni.”

The History of Fett Before The Book of Boba

Morrison inherited the Boba Fett role from Jeremy Bulloch, who passed away last December. It was Bulloch who originally portrayed the bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back, with Jason Wingreen providing the voice. Technically, the first Boba Fett was Don Francks, who voiced an animated version of the character in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

It was in Attack of the Clones that Morrison first joined the Star Wars franchise. He played Boba’s father, Jango Fett, but since the young Boba was actually a clone of Jango, he would grow up looking the same. In his continuing efforts to tweak the original Star Wars trilogy, George Lucas replaced Wingreen’s voice with that of Morrison for the 2004 DVD rerelease. Last year, Morrison finally showed up in the flesh as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian, where he reclaimed the character’s armor.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 follow below.

The finale of The Mandalorian‘s second season was something of a backward step for Star Wars. It took a show that had mostly looked forward and expanded the universe and suddenly yoked it back to the Skywalker saga with a Luke ex machina. Mark Hamill returned as a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker and we got to see him cutting down Dark Trooper droids in a way that was clearly meant to “rhyme” with Darth Vader’s appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Seeing Luke again in this way pleased many fans but it also somewhat narrowed the scope of Star Wars again.

It’s too early to tell whether The Book of Boba Fett will fall prey to the same nostalgia trap, but in a post-credits scene, we did see Fett returning to a familiar locale: namely, Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine. There, he ascended the throne once occupied by the giant space slug. (This time, it was a fat, older version of Bib Fortuna who went out like a chump.) Ming Na-Wen‘s master-assassin character, Fennec Shan, was by his side and Morrison has said that The Book of Boba Fett will be “a duo thing” focusing on their two characters.

The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney+ in December 2021.