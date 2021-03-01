Indira Varma, who is probably best known for playing Oberyn Martell’s ruthless and scheming paramour Ellaria Sand on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has just become the latest performer to go from Westeros to a galaxy far, far away.

A new report says Varma has joined Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi cast opposite star Ewan McGregor.

Deadline reports that Indira Varma, who also has credits on For Life, Torchwood, Rome, Luther, Carnival Row, and The One and Only Ivan, among other things, has been added to the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast opposite McGregor and returning actor Hayden Christensen, who is reprising his role as Darth Vader in the Star Wars streaming series.

As you might expect with a Star Wars-related project that is shrouded in secrecy, there are no details available about what character she might be playing. The show takes place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and will presumably follow Obi-Wan as he keeps watch over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine and inevitably faces off against his old padawan in what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy called “the rematch of the century.” That’s quite a claim – here’s hoping the show can live up to it.

Varma, whose piercing scream during a key Game of Thrones moment still haunts my dreams years later, is the latest Thrones veteran to hop over into Lucasfilm’s playground. Pedro Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell, is now the star of The Mandalorian; former Khaleesi Emilia Clarke played Q’ira in Solo: A Star Wars Story; Gwendoline Christie played Brienne of Tarth on Thrones and later portrayed Captain Phasma in the Star Wars sequel trilogy; the late Max von Sydow played Thrones‘ Three-Eyed Raven and The Force Awakens‘ Lor San Tekka; Katie Dickie played super weirdo Lysa Arryn and later popped up as a First Order lackey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Richard E. Grant played a Braavosi theater troupe leader and then stepped into the uniform of Allegiant General Pryde in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; and the list goes on.

Production on Obi-Wan Kenobi begins this spring in California with the same StageCraft technology used to create The Mandalorian, but this series will be under the direction of filmmaker Deborah Chow.

“I’m thrilled to get a chance to play him again,” McGregor said last month. “I’ve always felt that there was a story about him between [the prequels] and Alec Guinness’s [movie], and yeah, that’s what we’re going to do.”