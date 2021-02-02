Last fall, the once and former Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney+ show in which he’ll reprise the title role, will begin filming in March of this year. Now McGregor has provided some more Obi-Wan Kenobi updates, upending recent rumors about the location of the production and confirming that filming will take place in sunny California.

Comedian Eddie Izzard spent January on a treadmill and accomplished the absolutely bonkers feat of running 31 marathons in 31 days over the course of the last month, interviewing folks virtually while in the middle of a lengthy run. (Find out more about that here.) One of the people Izzard interviewed during the final marathon was Ewan McGregor, who gave a couple of brief updates regarding the upcoming Obi-Wan show that’s slated to hit Disney+. (Thanks to StarWarsNewsNet for pointing us to this conversation.)

“We start making it in the late spring, and I think we’re going to be shooting it here in L.A.,” McGregor said. “It’s so funny – every week there’s a new report…there’s another tabloid expose that we’re shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere. Then we’re meant to be making it in Boston, then, ‘No, it wasn’t Boston, it was Boston, England.’ But we’re not. We’re shooting it in L.A.” There you have it, folks.

He also confirmed again that they’re going to be filming it in the same way that The Mandalorian has been shot using the StageCraft technology, and called director Deborah Chow “brilliant” and said he was “really looking forward to working with her.” He then reminisced about how far technology has come since he was filming Revenge of the Sith back in 2003.

“The idea of doing it now is even more exciting than it was then, I think,” McGregor said. “I’m thrilled to get a chance to play him again. I’ve always felt that there was a story about him between [the prequels] and Alec Guinness’s [movie], and yeah, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) is writing the series, and it was announced late last year that Hayden Christensen will be joining the series to play Darth Vader. If you have some questions about the timeline and exactly how his appearance might fit in with in the larger Star Wars mythology and still make sense canonically, I encourage you to check out our deep-dive article which covers that very topic.