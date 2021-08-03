(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

After capturing the world’s imagination with the instant classic Get Out and crafting a metaphor-laden maelstrom with Us, writer/director Jordan Peele has a new movie in the works. Nope is coming out next year, and while details are still relatively scarce, here is everything we know about the project so far.

Nope Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Nope will be released on July 22, 2022. As of now, the plan is for the film to be available exclusively in theaters – but that could always change, given the evolving and ongoing nature of the pandemic and Hollywood’s attempt to adapt to a changing media landscape.

What is Nope?

If you’ve come here looking for cold hard facts about this film, you’re fresh outta luck. Universal and the filmmakers behind this movie are playing things very close to the vest and not letting any details slip out, so we’re left to speculate about what this movie might be based on a poster, which refers to it as “a new terror from the mind” of its Oscar-winning filmmaker. Here’s one possibility I hadn’t considered before, though: what if this is a prequel or sequel to Us? The director previously said he’d be interested in returning to that cinematic world. It would be surprising for him to return to that well so quickly, but the possibility is intriguing.

Nope Director, Crew, and More

Nope is the latest movie from writer/director Jordan Peele, who got his start as a writer on MADtv before graduating to an actor on that show and then becoming one of the key creative voices of the brilliant sketch comedy series Key and Peele. IMDb lists Peele as a producer alongside Ian Cooper (Us, the upcoming Candyman), and Robert Graf (No Country For Old Men, Inside Llewyn Davis) as an executive producer. And if IMDb is to be believed at this early stage, Mike Elizalde (Pacific Rim, Stranger Things, The Tomorrow War) is on board as a “creature effects designer,” which indicates that at some point, the film’s characters are going to come face to face with something that isn’t human.

Nope Cast

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Keke Palmer (The Old Guard), Steven Yeun (Minari), Barbie Ferreira (Unpregnant), Brandon Perea (The OA), and Michael Wincott (The Crow) are all on board. And again, while IMDb shouldn’t be fully trusted at this point since just about anyone can put anything there, the film’s cast page there also includes Terry Notary, who is best known for his performance capture work in the Planet of the Apes trilogy, Kong: Skull Island, and Avengers: Endgame. Intriguing indeed…