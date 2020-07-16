Noah Centineo, the rom-com heartthrob male lead of Netflix’s To All the Boys movies, is stepping into the DC Extended Universe.

A new report says that the 24-year-old Centineo is joining Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Black Adam, the Shazam! spin-off that’s been in development for years at DC and Warner Bros. Find out who he’ll play below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Centineo is set to star opposite Johnson in Black Adam as a character named Albert Rothstein, AKA Atom Smasher, a hero who has the power to alter his molecular structure so he can manipulate his size and strength. (He’s kinda like Marvel’s Ant-Man, but without the suit.) In the comics, the character forms a rivalry with the anti-hero Black Adam, but the two eventually end up leaving the Justice Society of America, an organization which, according to Johnson, will be introduced in this movie. The frenemies end up partnering up, and basically become the devil on each other’s shoulders as they travel around killing people who have previously wronged them. Specific details about the movie are scarce, so it’s still unclear how closely the film’s story will hew to the existing comic storylines. This won’t be the first time fans see Atom Smasher in the flesh: he first appeared in live-action on The CW’s The Flash, where he was played by actor Adam Copeland.

Centineo is still best known as a swoon-inducing leading man in Netflix movies like To All the Boys and The Perfect Date (the latter of which, inexplicably, is among the service’s most-watched original films), but he’ll soon make the jump into action hero mode. Last year, he was cast as He-Man in Sony’s long-gestating adaptation of Masters of the Universe. There’s no word yet on when that project will actually start filming.

Jaume Collet-Serra, the filmmaker behind Liam Neeson action thrillers like Non-Stop, Unknown, The Commuter, and Run All Night, is set to direct. This movie will be Collet-Serra’s second collaboration with Johnson; the two previously worked together on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which was once slated to hit theaters later this month but will now arrive on July 30, 2021. Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will all produce Black Adam, which focuses on the anti-hero who was originally a villain to the heroic Captain Marvel, AKA Shazam.

Black Adam was once scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back its filming (and presumably its release date) to an undetermined time. Perhaps we’ll learn more details during next month’s DC’s FanDome, the company’s virtual convention dedicated to DC movies, shows, games, and comics.