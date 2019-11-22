After years in development, Black Adam is finally happening, with Dwayne Johnson set to play the supervillain/anti-hero and enemy to Shazam. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the film, which is due out in 2021. And while filming hasn’t begun yet – Johnson recently said he hasn’t even done a costume fitting yet – we now have a new piece of info from the film. Namely that Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America.

Dwayne Johnson is currently doing junket interviews for Jumanji: The Next Level, which means some people have a chance to ask him about Black Adam. Johnson doesn’t have much to say, really (he’s probably saving that for his social media accounts), but he did reveal to Comic Book that Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America.

If you’re wondering if that’s the same thing as the Justice League of America, it’s not. I wasn’t sure myself, so I did some serious research (translation: I checked Google) and learned (via DC) that:

“Despite their deeply intertwined origins, the modern incarnations of the JLA and JSA are genuinely quite unique from one another. Sure, they’re both still teams of superheroes and they share the basic functionality and purpose that all superhero teams share, but that’s where the similarities end. The Justice League exists as a team of the best-of-the-best—trained heroes who are brought in at the very top of their game. The Justice Society, however, works as a collective of mentors and trainees spanning across generations and experience levels.”

At first, folks like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more belonged to the Justice Society. But after the Crisis on Infinite Earths run, DC changed things up, and moved the more popular heroes to the Justice League while keeping second-stringers like Sandman and Hawkman in the Justice Society. With that in mind, it makes sense that Black Adam would feature the Justice Society, and not the Justice League. It also firmly distances the film from Justice League, a movie that carries a black cloud around it due to poor box office, even poorer reviews, and the ever-present Snyder Cut movement insisting that there’s a better version of the movie floating around out there.

Black Adam arrives December 22, 2021.