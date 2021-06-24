No Time to Die: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

This October, No Time to Die, the first big film to have its release date delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, will finally hit theaters. Below, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the movie before you put on your tuxedo, grab your martini, and head to the theater in the fall.

No Time to Die Release Date And Where You Can Watch It

The No Time to Die release date is set for October 8, 2021, here in the United States. It’ll open a little earlier, on September 30, in the United Kingdom. No Time to Die was the first big film to change its release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it moved around several times. Originally scheduled to open in November 2019, it got pushed to February 2020 after original director Danny Boyle left. Due to the pandemic, it was then April 2020. It finally ended up with its current October 8 release date, and that will (presumably) hold. It’s going to be a theatrical release. While No Time to Die production company MGM is now owned by Amazon, the franchise producers have vowed to keep new releases from the franchise exclusive to theaters.

What is No Time to Die? And Will No Time to Die Be Daniel Craig’s Final Bond Movie?

No Time to Die is the 25th entry in the James Bond franchise, and it’s also going to be Daniel Craig‘s final time playing 007 – or so he says. To be fair, Craig has said this sort of thing before, and he seems genuinely weary of the role. I suppose there’s a chance Craig might change his mind, but for now, let’s assume this will be the last time we see Daniel Craig as James Bond. The story is set five years after the events of the previous Bond movie, Spectre.

No Time to Die Synopsis

Here’s the No Time to Die synopsis:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die Director, Crew, and More

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the filmmaker behind the first season of True Detective. Fukunaga is the first American filmmaker to helm a Bond movie – and that almost didn’t happen. Danny Boyle was originally attached to direct, but eventually left the production due to creative issues. The No Time to Die story is attributed to Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, while the script is credited to Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Hans Zimmer is handling the musical score, while Billie Eilish performs the film’s title song (which you can listen to right here). Linus Sandgren, who shot La La Land and First Man, is the cinematographer. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli produce, as usual.

No Time to Die Cast

No Time to Die brings back Daniel Craig for one final go as James Bond, MI6 agent, 007, license to kill, etc. Rami Malek is Lyutsifer Safin, the film’s villain. Léa Seydoux reprises her role from Spectre, Dr. Madeleine Swann. Lashana Lynch is Nomi, a 00 agent who took over the 007 number after Bond retired. Ben Whishaw is back as Q, MI6’s Quartermaster who gives Bond and other agents all their cool gadgets. Naomie Harris returns as Eve Moneypenny, agent-turned-secretary.

Also back, and for the first time since 2008’s Quantum of Solace, is Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Christoph Waltz is back as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Bond’s enemy and also his stepbrother (a plot development I think we can all agree is pretty dumb). Ralph Fiennes is once again playing “M”, the head of M16, while Rory Kinnear reprises his role as Bill Tanner, M’s chief of staff. Ana de Armas plays Paloma, a CIA agent assisting Bond. Dali Benssalah is Primo, a soldier and an adversary whom Bond first encounters in Matera. David Dencik is Valdo Obruchev, a scientist whose disappearance Bond investigates.

And finally, Billy Magnussen plays Logan Ash, another CIA agent.

No Time to Die Trailer