The second promotional cycle for No Time to Die is full speed ahead. Following the launch of the six-part No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast, which will feature interviews with Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and more, the music video for Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond has been released. Billie Eilish performs the theme song for the 25th Bond film in the No Time to Die music video, which features the young singer against a black backdrop, intercut with footage from the film. Watch the No Time To Die music video below.

No Time to Die Music Video

Billie Eilish shared her new music video for No Time to Die, the theme song of the Bond film of the same title. The black-and-white clip is directed by Daniel Kleinman, who has designed every title sequence for the Bond series since 1995, and features simple scenes of Eilish singing into a mic, intercut with footage from the film. The song is a haunting tune that fits Eilish’s style of dark pop while managing to capture the elegance typical of a Bond theme.

The 25th entry in the franchise, No Time to Die was the first major movie to have its release date delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The original plan was to premiere the film in April, but it’s now set for November 12 in the United Kingdom and on November 20 in North America. But with major releases like Marvel’s Black Widow and Universal’s Candyman hightailing it to 2021 in the wake of spikes in coronavirus cases in the U.S., will it keep those dates? Will all this newly revived promotion be for nought? As of now, No Time to Die is the only major release still hanging around in November, and expectations are that MGM will delay it once again.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die is Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007.

Here is the synopsis for No Time to Die:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 20, 2020…for now.