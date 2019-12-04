A proper glimpse at 007’s next mission arrived this week with the first trailer for No Time to Die. It certainly looks like a better outing for Daniel Craig than Spectre, and considering this is his send-off as James Bond, that’s good news for fans. But the movie is still roughly five months away, so we’ll have to sink our teeth into some slick official images from the movie in the meantime

The new No Time to Die photos feature shots of Daniel Craig looking both rugged and dapper, as well as the return of Christoph Waltz as Blofeld and another facially disfigured villain in the form of Rami Malek. Plus, it wouldn’t be a James Bond movie without some ladies on the scene, including Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, and Lashana Lynch.

Let’s get the boring office stuff out of the way first. It looks like Naomie Harris is still comfortable working behind a desk as Ms. Moneypenny, assisting the new head of MI6, Ralph Fiennes, and his chief of staff Tanner (Rory Kinnear).

Also getting in on the office work appears to be Lea Seydoux, returning as Dr. Madeleine Swann. But her and Bond no longer seem to be getting along…

Another shot featuring the same setting above has James Bond speaking to Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), being kept in a cage within a holding cell.

Here’s some good old-fashioned James Bond imagery for you, featuring 007 wielding his trademark pistol and wearing a sweart that looks pretty damn comfy, even if it’s been worn in a little too much. Who is he pointing the pistol at?

Based on the first trailer, it’s likely the madman of No Time to Die, a villain named Safin, played by Oscar winner Rami Malek. We see these two in the same room, and obviously these two have to square off at some point, and this could very well be it.

All right, back to some James Bond action. Daniel Craig is looking more like Steve McQueen in this photo, but it seems like maybe he’s not quite as good of a driver, as indicated by those huge scratch marks on his car. Q isn’t going to be happy about that. Where is Q anyway?

Maybe Q has been busy helping Lashana Lynch, who is playing a character named Nomi in the movie. Here, she’s seen ready for action in Cuba, in full tactical gear. Word on the street a little while back was that she was the new 007 after James Bond retired from the agent program. We’re not sure if that’s true, but Lynch is definitely an agent of some kind.

Finally, on the other end of the spectrum, we have Ana de Armas looking stunning as Paloma, who has a role to play in whatever is happening in Cuba. It’s certainly a more glamorous look than the one she sports in Knives Out, and we can’t wait to see how James Bond tries to charm her.

No Time to Die arrives in theaters on April 8, 2020.