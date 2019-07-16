Night Hunter was stuck between a rock and a hard place: go with a tantalizing, vague title like Nomis that would probably get mispronounced to hell, or adopt a generic, hyper-masculine title like Night Hunter. The David Raymond film obviously went with the latter.

The thing about a title like Night Hunter is that it’s both too specific and too vague — sure, it’s about a person who hunts at night, but what does that mean? In this case, the hunter in the title refers to a serial killer who at the beginning of the film is arrested — but that doesn’t stop him from taking more lives with every passing second, despite the efforts of Henry Cavill, Alexandria Daddario, and Ben Kingsley. Watch the Night Hunter trailer below.

Night Hunter Trailer

English filmmaker David Raymond makes his directorial debut with Night Hunter, a serial killer thriller that was originally titled Nomis. But as the film prepares to make its domestic debut on DirecTV and select theaters, it has adopted the title Night Hunter.

Night Hunter asks the question: What happens after you arrest a serial killer? Henry Cavill’s police detective soon finds out that it’s not all smooth sailing, as the killer in question somehow keeps racking up a body count despite being detained at police headquarters. This forces Detective Marshall (Cavill) to team up with a former judge-turned-vigilante (Ben Kingsley) to stop the serial killer and stay ahead of his deadly plan.

In addition to Kingsley, Cavill, and Daddario, Night Hunter also stars Stanley Tucci, Minka Kelly, Nathan Fillion, Sara Thompson, Eliana Jones, Emma Tremblay, Brendan Fletcher, and Mpho Koaho.

Here is the synopsis for Night Hunter:

Henry Cavill stars in this action-packed thrill ride that will shock you at every turn. When police detective Marshall (Cavill) and local vigilante Cooper (Ben Kingsley) arrest a serial killer targeting women, they discover his game has just begun. The hunt is on as the murderer masterminds a series of deadly attacks from behind bars. Now in a desperate race against time, Marshall and Cooper fight to stay one step ahead of their suspect’s deadly plan. Also starring Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci, Night Hunter is a pulse-pounding thriller where the only way out is through the mind of a killer. Tick-tock.

Night Hunter premieres on DirecTV on August 8, 2019 before it hits theaters and On Demand on September 6, 2019.