It’s rare that you see a film with as stacked an ensemble as Ben Kingsley, Henry Cavill, Stanley Tucci, Alexandra Daddario, and more disappear by the wayside, but the dark crime thriller Nomis, aka Night Hunter as it’s being released domestically, could be in danger of doing just that. Kingsley stars as a vigilante who targets child predators, but ends up embroiled in a “dangerous scheme” involving the police force and a troubled man who has been “linked to years of female abductions and murders.” Watch the full international Nomis trailer below.

Nomis Trailer

Cold weather crime movies can be hit or miss, but Nomis, which has been acquired for U.S. distribution by Saban Films, will hopefully not fall through the cracks. Written and directed by English filmmaker David Raymond, who makes his feature directorial debut here, Nomis first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year.

The film follows a vigilante who teams up with a police force to unravel the dangerous and far-reaching web left behind by a troubled man who has abducted and killed women for years. The trailer is a little cheaply done (what’s with the over-loud music and strange cuts?) but the star-studded cast is nothing to sneeze at: In addition to Kingsley, Cavill, Daddario, and Tucci, Nomis also stars Minka Kelly, Nathan Fillion, Sara Thompson, Eliana Jones, Emma Tremblay, Brendan Fletcher, and Mpho Koaho.

Here is the synopsis for Nomis:

A weathered Lieutenant (Ben Kingsley), his police force, and a local vigilante are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who’s supposedly linked to years of female abductions and murders.

The film is already set to open in Europe later this fall, but no U.S. release date has been set by Saban Films yet.