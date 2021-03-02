It’s been four years since Zach Braff directed a movie, and that was the geriatric studio comedy Going in Style starring Alan Arkin, Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman. It was an average comedy to crack up the older crowds, and it appears it was enough to keep one of the stars interested in working with the Scrubs star and Garden State director again.

Morgan Freeman will star in A Good Person, the next directorial effort by Zach Braff. The movie will also star his current romantic interest, the Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh, who we’re still waiting to see in Marvel’s Black Widow sometime this year.

Deadline has news of A Good Person out of the European Film Market, where the movie is trying to find distribution. The story is said to follow Florence Pugh as Allison, a young woman whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. In the years that follow, she forms an unlikely kinship with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman), and he helps her live her life again. Since Freeman is playing her would-be father-in-law, that fatal accident likely took the life of Allison’s fiancé.

Braff may not have been busy behind the camera as a feature filmmaker recently, but he did direct an episode from the first season of Apple TV+’s sports comedy series Ted Lasso. The filmmaker was also at the helm of four episodes of the short-lived Alex, Inc. on ABC, in which he also starred. Though he made a promising directorial debut with Garden State in 2004, his sophomore effort Wish I Was Here left something to be desired. Here’s hoping that with Pugh as an apparent muse he can create some magic behind the camera again, especially since he also wrote the script.

As for Pugh, she’s been on a meteoric rise over the past few years. On top of her Oscar nomination for a supporting role in Little Women, she also made waves with A24’s cult horror movie Midsommar, and she led the wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family. If all goes well, we’ll see her in Black Widow later this year, which has also landed her a role in Marvel’s Hawkeye series.

Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman is still working regularly as he comes up on his 84th birthday. He’s got a ridiculous-looking crime comedy coming up called The Comeback Trail, which also stars Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, and Zach Braff. Before that, he appeared in Angel Has Fallen, the third film in Gerard Butler’s action franchise that began with Olympus Has Fallen. Freeman is also coming off a performance in the action comedy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.