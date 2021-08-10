Get excited, film fans, because the Film at Lincoln Center announced the 32 films that comprise the Main Slate of the 59th New York Film Festival (NYFF). The upcoming slate will feature some of the film world’s most daring new movies, including the Cannes-shocking Julia Ducournau film Titane, Paul Verhoeven‘s lesbian nun love affair Benedetta, and Gaspar Noé‘s split-screen drama, Vortex.

Returning to the Theater

The 59th New York Film Festival will take place September 24 – October 10, 2021.

This year’s Main Slate showcases films produced in 31 different countries. The slate features new films from creators both rising and renowned, and includes celebrated films from other festivals, including Cannes prize winners Titane, Nadav Lapid’s Ahed’s Knee, Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria, and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World.

Dennis Lim, the director of programming and chair of the Main Slate selection committee, shared his excitement about the widely varied slate:

“Taken together, the movies in this year’s Main Slate are a reminder of cinema’s world-making possibilities. They open up new ways of seeing and feeling and thinking, and whether or not they refer to our uncertain present, they help us make sense of our moment. I’m in awe of the sheer range of voices, styles, ideas, and images contained in this lineup, which includes many returning filmmakers but also more new names than we’ve had in some time, and I’m eager to welcome audiences back to our cinemas to experience these films as live, communal events.”

NYFF will feature in-person screenings, as well as select outdoor and virtual events. NYFF will not offer virtual screenings for this year’s edition in light of festivals returning and theaters reopening nationwide. Proof of vaccination will be required for all staff, audiences, and filmmakers at NYFF59 venues, so at least precautions are being taken as Delta variant cases continue to rise.

The Full Slate

As previously announced, the Opening Night selection for the 59th New York Film Festival is Joel Coen‘s The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy. Jane Campion‘s western drama The Power of the Dog is the Centerpiece, and Pedro Almodóvar‘s contemporary melodrama Parallel Mothers will close the festival.

Here is the full 59th New York Film Festival Main Slate, with their directors:

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Joel Coen

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar

A Chiara – Jonas Carpignano

Ahed’s Knee – Nadav Lapid

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn – Radu Jude

Benedetta – Paul Verhoeven

Bergman Island – Mia Hansen-Løve

Il Buco – Michelangelo Frammartino

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The First 54 Years – Avi Mograbi

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen

France – Bruno Dumont

Futura – Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher

The Girl and the Spider – Ramon and Silvan Zürcher

Hit the Road (Jadde Khaki) – Panah Panahi

In Front of Your Face – Hong Sangsoo

Întregalde – Radu Muntean

Introduction – Hong Sangsoo

Memoria – Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Neptune Frost – Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

Passing – Rebecca Hall

Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen – Tatiana Huezo

The Souvenier Part II – Joanna Hogg

Titane – Julia Ducournau

Unclenching the Fists – Kira Kovalenko

The Velvet Underground – Todd Haynes

Vortex – Gaspar Noé

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky – Alexandre Koberidze

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier

You can read synopses for each of these movies and learn more about the 59th New York Film Festival at their website.