Who says the apocalypse has to be a dour and hopeless slog? The tortured production history of the Y: The Last Man adaptation might have been exactly that to this point, but fans can breathe easy as FX goes full speed ahead on driving up the hype for their upcoming series. Today brings us the newest teaser for Y: The Last Man, promising that amid the darkness there will still be some light. And an adorable monkey.

Check it out for yourself below.

Y: The Last Man Teaser

It’s only about 30 seconds of footage, but the teaser goes out of its way to assure both newcomers and fans of the tone they can expect from the show. The first trailer leaned into the horror, tragedy, and self-seriousness of it all, which makes a certain amount of sense as it had to introduce potential viewers to the unusual premise while selling itself as a marquee, can’t-miss event. Ideally, audiences will now be a little more familiar with the idea that a catastrophic virus wiped out every single mammal with a Y chromosome … every mammal except for one man and his capuchin monkey, at least. That growing familiarity allows this new teaser to swing the tonal direction all the way back to plenty of wry humor amid the devastation, a very human reflex that we can understand without actually having to go through an apocalypse.

Led by Ben Schnetzer (Snowden, Warcraft) as Yorick Brown, the cast of the series will also include Diane Lane as Senator Jennifer Brown along with Ashley Romans as Agent 355 and Olivia Thirlby. As those who’ve been following along intently probably know, all those cast members aside from Lane were not originally part of the series. Creative upheaval behind the scenes led to production delays which led to scheduling conflicts, but thankfully it looks to be clear sailing from here on out.

Y: The Last Man is set to debut on September 13, 2021 exclusively on FX on Hulu. Check out the synopsis below: