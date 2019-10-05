This past week, we got our first look at the second series to spin-off from AMC’s zombie drama The Walking Dead. The new series still doesn’t have a title, but the first trailer has been dubbed the next installment of The Walking Dead Universe, and for the first time ever, it focuses on two young female protagonists as part of the first generation to come-of-age in the wake of the zombie apocalypse. Though society seems to have gotten a little more “normal,” there’s still plenty danger lurking out in the world as a group of teens ventures out into it for themselves. But there may also be hope for a brighter future for these kids out there. Watch The Walking Dead spin-off trailer below.

The Walking Dead Spin-Off Trailer

This series does not look at all like what I was expecting. Seemingly a combination of a John Hughes-esque coming-of-age high school drama and The Walking Dead, we follow this group of teens as they figure their lives out in a world that makes growing up difficult in a variety of new ways. The zombie apocalypse is part of every day life now, but there’s still a past that haunts them. On top of that, we get flashbacks to their younger years when they weren’t so ready and willing to take matters into their own hands.

As someone who quickly lost interest in Fear the Walking Dead and eventually became bored with The Walking Dead, I gotta say that this looks rather intriguing. It helps that The Kings of Summer director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is directing the pilot, and I hope executive producers Scott Gimple, Robert Kirkman and Matt Negrete can keep it from devolving back into standard zombie fare.

Aliyah Roayle, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella star in the AMC series, which is slated to premiere sometime in the spring of 2020. But that’s not all The Walking Dead fans have to look forward to.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ordered with a Surprise Return

Even though the 10th season of The Walking Dead doesn’t debut until tomorrow night, AMC has officially announced the renewal of show for an 11th season. And along with a whole new season comes the return of a cast member from the past.

Lauren Cohan will be back for the show’s 11th season after departing the series at the same time Andrew Lincoln bid farewell to all this zombie drama. The actress left to star in the series Whiskey Cavalier, but since it got canceled after just one season, Cohan will be a series regular on The Walking Dead again. It’s not clear if she’ll end up returning as a guest star sometime within the 10th season, but at the very least she’ll be back once season 11 comes around.

During her appearance at New York Comic-Con (via The Hollywood Reporter), Cohan said:

“It’s completely surreal. It feels just like home. It feels so emotional. It feels really, really emotional. I feel like this is a very special Comic-Con and a very special family and I’m really happy to be here.”

As for the 11th season overall, Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, said in a statement:

“The Walking Dead burst out of the gate ten years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama. And now ten years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television — this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset. We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months.”

Cohan may be missing out on one of the most pivotal arcs of The Walking Dead comics though. The 10th season will cover the Whisperer War, dealing with the villains who arrived in season nine. And since that’s one of the final storylines from the comics, which came to and end out of nowhere this past summer, we could be looking at the end of the series in the near future as well. But there’s always a chance the show could last beyond the comic source material.