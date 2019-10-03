AMC will never let The Walking Dead die. Even as ratings (and quality) decline, it’s still the biggest hit they have. In addition to the still-going main TV series they also have the spin-off Fear the Walking Dead. And then there’s a Walking Dead movie with Andrew Lincoln heading to theaters. You’d think that might be enough, but no: there’s another spin-off coming as well. This still-untitled show follows young protagonists who are the first to come of age in a post-zombie world. The first official new Walking Dead spin-off images have been released, and you can see them below.

There you have it: young people hanging out in the ruins of America. This still-untitled spin-off stars Alexa Mansour and Aliyah Royale, and “will feature two young female protagonists (Hope and Iris) and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.” The cast also includes Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Nico Tortorella.

I checked out of the world of The Walking Dead a long time ago, so I’m immune to this sort of thing. However, I’ll admit that this show’s concept – a young generation coming of age in the world of zombies – is fairly interesting, and also sounds like something new rather than the same old concept recycled all over again.

“The new show is really on its own separate path. It’s a different feel and different tone,” David Madden, president of programming at AMC entertainment networks said in an interview with The Wrap. “It won’t look anything like the other two shows.” Jordan Vogt-Roberts is directing the series, which was created by Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete. Negrete is serving as showrunner. The new Walking Dead spin-off is expected to debut on AMC sometime in the Spring of 2020.