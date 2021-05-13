The Hitman’s Bodyguard was already a throwback to action comedies of the past with a team-up of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as an unlikely duo constantly at each other’s throats. But when it comes to the upcoming sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, they’re throwing it back to the 1990s even harder with an old school voiceover in the latest trailer. I honestly can’t remember the last time I heard a movie use a deep, rich trailer voice like this. It’s rather soothing, even if it’s totally cheesy. So hop in a time machine ,and check out the new trailer below.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer

There are plenty of new action and comedy beats here, especially when it comes to the dynamic between Reynolds and Jackson. But now there’s the addition of Salma Hayek, who gets wild and crazy when it’s called for, but doesn’t have anywhere near as contentious a relationship with Reynolds’ character.

However, what the trailer is still lacking is any real semblance of a plot beyond very vague mentions of some kind of evil plan by Antonio Banderas, looking very much like a typical action villain, complete with a fancy robe and slick haircut. There’s also still no sign of Morgan Freeman, though Lionsgate has teased his role as an amusing one to see when the movie arrives in theaters this summer. The rest of the cast includes Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, with Richard E. Grant.

Honestly, I was a little underwhelmed by The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Though I think the chemistry between Reynolds and Jackson is something special, the movie felt like it was trying too hard to be funny and a number of jokes just didn’t land for me. Maybe the script needed a pass by a punch-up team of comedians instead of relying on Reynolds and his natural comedic timing and charm. So I’m hoping director Patrick Hughes has stepped things up a bit here.

Watch the previous trailer for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard over here and read the official synopsis below:

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas).

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard arrives in theaters this summer on June 16, 2021.