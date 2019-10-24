If you’re sick of Marvel movies delivering the same superhero action, just like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, then maybe you’ll take solace in the action and adventure of The Aeronauts, a new movie from Amazon Studios.

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones star in The Aeronauts, which follows wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and headstrong scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) as they confront the elements and risk their lives in order to fly a hot air balloon higher than anyone has done before. But this isn’t just to set a record, it’s to determine whether or not the weather can be predicted. That might not sound very riveting, but the latest The Aeronauts trailer shows some rather suspenseful sequences.

The Aeronauts Trailer

Personally, I don’t think this movie looks all that thrilling. While the trailer aims to create wonder and suspense, I can’t help but feel like this movie won’t have quite the same excitement. But reviews from critics so far have been mostly positive.

Eric Kohn from IndieWire found the film’s use of visual effects refreshing:

“When so many supersized blockbusters take the potential of CGI action for granted, “The Aeronauts” finds a fresh use for it by turning the exhilaration of discovery into a real visual treat.”

Tomris Laffly at Variety was also impressed, writing:

“Something worth watching on the biggest possible screen, even if it operates on a handful of clichés with little character-based substance to speak of.”

In fact, the movie has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, but there was almost no real buzz about the movie out of the Toronto International Film Festival. Plus, it would seem Amazon lost some faith in the movie since they’re not giving it a traditional theatrical release, opting to only have it in theaters for a week starting on December 6, 2019 before arriving on Amazon Prime a couple weeks later on December 20.

You can watch the previously released trailer for The Aeronauts, directed by Tom Harper (Wild Rose) and written by Jack Thorne (Wonder), over here. Otherwise, here’s the official synopsis: