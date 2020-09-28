The first ever Hasbro PulseCon unfolded over the weekend, revealing tons of new Star Wars toys and collectibles that fans will want to get their hands on in the coming months. Along with the reveal of the Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite lightsaber that we highlighted recently, Hasbro also unveiled several new waves of action figures, including a goofy new holiday-inspired collection of various Stormtroopers. Plus, there are more figures for the Black Series such as Dark Side Rey from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Armorer from The Mandalorian, as well as more re-releases for the Black Series Archives, and additions to the Vintage Collection, such as Captain Rex from The Clone Wars and more.

Let’s take a look at all the Hasbro PulseCon Star Wars reveals below.

New Black Series Figures

First up, the Black Series is expanding with some brand new figures from 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the first season of The Mandalorian.

There’s Dark Side Rey, inspired by the vision that Rey sees as she’s searching the remains of the second Death Star for the Sith Wayfinder that will take her to Exegol. Dark Rey comes shrouded in a black cloak and comes with the hinged double-bladed lightsaber that we briefly see her wield.

From The Mandalorian, we have The Armorer, who not only creates armor for her fellow Mandalorians, but also gives them guidance and orders. She comes with her armoring tools, as well as a Mandalorian helmet for her to work on. This is the way, and it’s also a Hasbro Pulse exclusive that you won’t find on store shelves.

There are two new trooper additions to the Black Series as well. Again from The Mandalorian (as well as the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game), we have the Incinerator Trooper armed with a massive flamethrower. Plus, there’s a standard Clone Trooper to help you build up your army display

The Black Series is also bringing in a couple more Deluxe figures, which basically means that they come with more accessories than the usual figure. This time, Jar Jar Binks is getting a Black Series figure, and he comes with some signature Gungan weapons to take on those bombad Battle Droids. Plus, there’s a new version of Boba Fett, which comes with flame thrower and grapple accessories for his gauntlets, as well as a version of his blaster after it’s been cut in half by Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber.

Black Series Archives Re-Releases

The Black Series Archives collection took a break in 2020 because of all the re-released figures hitting shelves for the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. But it’s returning in spring 2021 with a new wave of four figures that were previously available, but have now become hard to find.

For the latest wave of Black Series Archives figures, we’ve got Clone Commander Cody and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Plus, Hoth versions of Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. I’m not sure why the latter two couldn’t have been part of the Empire Strikes Back anniversary re-releases, but here we are. Both of them were previously paired with a tauntaun and wampa respectively, but are now getting re-released as individual figures.

Black Series Holiday Troopers

Next, Hasbro is releasing some of the goofiest Star Wars action figures we’ve seen in a long time. There are five Holiday Troopers being added to the Black Series this year, and they’re all retail exclusives price at $24.99.

You can get the Snowtrooper at Walmart, the Imperial Stormtrooper at Amazon, the Sith Trooper at Best Buy, the Clone Trooper at GameStop and the Range Trooper at Target. Each of them come with a little holiday variation of Babu Frik, D-0, or porgs.

The Vintage Collection

Finally, the collectible 3.75-inch line of figures is adding a Battle Droid and Queen Amidala from The Phantom Menace, Anakin Skywalker in a poncho from Attack of the Clones, Captain Rex from The Clone Wars, a TIE Fighter Pilot (with removable helmet) from Return of the Jedi, and the Incinerator Trooper from The Mandalorian.

***

Unless indicated otherwise above, you can pre-order all of these new Star Wars figures at Hasbro Pulse’s online shop right now. However, some of the pre-orders, such as Dark Side Rey, might be sold out already. But you can head to Big Bad Toy Store or Entertainment Earth to get in a pre-order over there. The only figures not available for order just yet are the Black Series Archives figures, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for when those are up for sale.