Today is a good day for the cross-section of Star Wars fans who also like to collect limited edition art.

Bottleneck Gallery is teaming up with Acme Archives to release a batch of entrancing new prints inspired by a galaxy far, far away. Pablo Olivera tackles everyone’s new favorite bounty hunter with three variations of The Mandalorian, Mark Chilcott presents three stunning skyscapes featuring recognizable ships from the Star Wars saga, and Juan Burgos Ruiz pays tribute to perhaps the most beloved new character from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Check them all out below.

Pablo Olivera

Giclee

18 x 24 inches

Numbered edition of 275

$50

Pablo Olivera

Giclee

18 x 24 inches

Numbered edition of 175

$60

Pablo Olivera

Giclee

18 x 24 inches

Numbered edition of 125

$75

Each of these three prints for The Mandalorian by Pablo Olivera are outstanding. They have a western style mixed with the sci-fi aesthetic of Star Wars, which is right on part with the style of the series. The only thing that would make it better is if Baby Yoda was included alongside Mando, but sometimes it’s nice to just have the bounty hunter go solo.

Speaking of Solo, the smuggler’s iconic ship is feature in one of the three new prints by Mark Chilcott.

Mark Chilcott

Falcon Rising

24 x 12 inches

Numbered edition of 150

$45

Mark Chilcott

X-Wing Sunset

24 x 12 inches

Numbered edition of 150

$45

Mark Chilcott

Hoth Mission

24 x 12 inches

Numbered edition of 150

$45

Finally, shifting gears from bounty hunters and ships, we’ve got the coolest little droidsmith in the galaxy.

Juan Burgos Ruiz

Little Droidsmith

8 x 10 inches

Edition of 350

$40

This little dude is the coolest, and this is one detailed recreation of him. His eyes alone look more lifelike than any of the characters in Robert Zemeckis’ motion-captured movies. He’s the next character that deserves a lifesize collectible.

***

All of the prints above will be on sale over at Bottleneck Gallery starting Wednesday, April 15 at 12:00 P.M. EST.