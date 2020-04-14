Cool Stuff: New ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Prints Are Beautiful, Breathtaking and Limited Edition
Posted on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Today is a good day for the cross-section of Star Wars fans who also like to collect limited edition art.
Bottleneck Gallery is teaming up with Acme Archives to release a batch of entrancing new prints inspired by a galaxy far, far away. Pablo Olivera tackles everyone’s new favorite bounty hunter with three variations of The Mandalorian, Mark Chilcott presents three stunning skyscapes featuring recognizable ships from the Star Wars saga, and Juan Burgos Ruiz pays tribute to perhaps the most beloved new character from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Check them all out below.
Pablo Olivera
Giclee
18 x 24 inches
Numbered edition of 275
$50
Pablo Olivera
Giclee
18 x 24 inches
Numbered edition of 175
$60
Pablo Olivera
Giclee
18 x 24 inches
Numbered edition of 125
$75
Each of these three prints for The Mandalorian by Pablo Olivera are outstanding. They have a western style mixed with the sci-fi aesthetic of Star Wars, which is right on part with the style of the series. The only thing that would make it better is if Baby Yoda was included alongside Mando, but sometimes it’s nice to just have the bounty hunter go solo.
Speaking of Solo, the smuggler’s iconic ship is feature in one of the three new prints by Mark Chilcott.
Mark Chilcott
Falcon Rising
24 x 12 inches
Numbered edition of 150
$45
Mark Chilcott
X-Wing Sunset
24 x 12 inches
Numbered edition of 150
$45
Mark Chilcott
Hoth Mission
24 x 12 inches
Numbered edition of 150
$45
Finally, shifting gears from bounty hunters and ships, we’ve got the coolest little droidsmith in the galaxy.
Juan Burgos Ruiz
Little Droidsmith
8 x 10 inches
Edition of 350
$40
This little dude is the coolest, and this is one detailed recreation of him. His eyes alone look more lifelike than any of the characters in Robert Zemeckis’ motion-captured movies. He’s the next character that deserves a lifesize collectible.
***
All of the prints above will be on sale over at Bottleneck Gallery starting Wednesday, April 15 at 12:00 P.M. EST.