The only Spider-Man we’ve seen on the big screen is Peter Parker, but that’s about to change this fall when Miles Morales takes the lead in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, he’s far from the only superhero we’ll see with spider-like super powers. The animated movie will see many more characters from the Spider-Verse come to the big screen for the first time, and a new photo from the movie shows us that we’ll also see some Spider-Man suits we’ve never seen in the movies before.

New Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Photo

Nerdist released this new photo, which features Miles Morales in his hoodie and makeshift Spider-Man suit taking a look at the classic Spidey suit, along with two more that might not be familiar to anyone other than hardcore comic book fans.

The suit on the left is the Electro-Proof suit from Amazing Spider-Man #425 in 1997. The suit was designed to help Peter Parker take on an alternate version of the villain Electro, giving him a greater chance of standing up against the villain’s electric powers when he was sent by SHIELD to help dismantle the team known as Spider-Force.

Meanwhile, the suit on the right is the Secret War Spider-Man suit, which was designed by SHIELD so Spidey could help Nick Fury in a cover mission to overthrown the Latverian government.

We likely won’t see these suits donned by the webslinger in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but they’re here as Easter eggs for the most die hard Spider-Man fans. Of course, as we learned at Comic-Con, there will be plenty of other Spider-People making an appearance in the dimension-crossing animated adventure.

Footage that was shown at Comic-Con last month (which you can read more about here) revealed that Miles Morales and Peter Parker from another dimension (voiced by Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson respectively) will encounter Noir Spider-Man (voiced by Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (voiced by Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Ham (voiced perfectly by John Mulaney). And let’s not forget that Hailee Steinfeld plays a key role as Spider-Gwen, a superpowered version of Gwen Stacy.

Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Bob Persichetti (The Little Prince), and Rodney Rothman (22 Jump Street) are co-directing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was written by Phil Lord and produced by Lord and Chris Miller. Hopefully, a new trailer will arrive soon to show off these new characters, and maybe some more secrets that still lie within the Spider-Verse. This could open up the door to a whole new world of Spider-Man movies that can explore some of the stranger corners of the Marvel Comics. In the meantime, you can watch the most recent trailer for the movie right here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on December 14, 2018.