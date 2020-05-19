Netflix’s new comedy series Space Force reunites The Office executive producer Greg Daniels with the workplace comedy’s star Steve Carell in a send-up of the wild endeavor of the Donald Trump presidency to create a branch of the military dedicated to colonizing the moon and creating an intimidating presence in space. The first teaser trailer left something to be desired with a disappointing lack of jokes. But this new Space Force trailer is a vast improvement, even if it does have a couple big comedic whiffs.

Space Force Trailer

Overall, this is a much better trailer than the teaser. It doesn’t feel quite so broad in its comedy, even though there are still some obvious and cheap gags like Carell’s foot hitting a control panel that accidentally triggers a nuclear strike. But moments like Carell overheating in the space training suit and Chris Gethard showing up definitely bring some laughs. Plus, it seems like the rivalry with Noah Emmerich on the Air Force and the relationship with John Malkovich‘s character should be bright spots.

But again, one of the aspects of this series that isn’t working for me is that voice Steve Carell is putting on to add some hyper-masculinity to his character General Mark R. Naird. Perhaps it just needs to grow on me, but as of now, it’s rather off-putting, even if it’s good that he’s doing something that’s completely different from Michael Scott.

I’m still a little concerned about the comedic tone the series is striking, but it can be hard to capture a show’s humorous style in a trailer, especially when it’s the show’s first season. Both The Office and Parks and Recreation needed a couple seasons in order to really find their footing before they became the hits we all loved, and that might end up being the case with Space Force. We’ll find out soon enough.

Also, when Space Force arrives on Netflix later this month, there will be a new Inside Joke podcast that will come along with it, hosted by Space Force co-star Jimmy O. Yang. The 10-part podcast will bring in other cast members, including Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, and creator Greg Daniels to discuss the making of the series. You can subscribe and get more details right here.

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Space Force launches on Netflix on May 29, 2020.