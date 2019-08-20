Sylvester Stallone never wanted the fight that was brought to him as veteran John Rambo in the 1982 film First Blood. But when it comes to Rambo: Last Blood, he’s out for vengeance, and he has no problem finishing a fight that he once again didn’t start, especially when a surrogate family member gets taken by some dangerous men.

A new Rambo: Last Blood trailer has arrived, and it calls back to that first incident in the small town Hope, Washington (as well as the other sequels). We see footage from the first movie cross cut with what appears to be Rambo’s last mission. Will he survive this last face-off, or will he get a send-off in the same way that Wolverine did in Logan?

Rambo: Last Blood Trailer

John Rambo is using every weapon at his disposal, from fire to knives, and of course a trusty bow and arrow. But surely there will still be plenty of bullets fired along the way, not to mention some clever traps that the bad guys will never see coming. It’s like Home Alone if Kevin McCallister had gone to war, got PTSD and finally had enough with the Wet Bandits to brutally murder them. There’s your remake right there, Disney. Anyway…

Adrian Grunberg, a second unit director on movies like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Man On Fire, is behind the camera, and clearly he knows a thing or two about revenge. The filmmaker himself has been just as vocal as Sylvester Stallone about this being the last outing for John Rambo. After all, the character has had a good run, and this movie brings him home, only to find that he can’t be comfortable there either. Maybe the only way for Rambo to be at peace is to go out in a blaze of glory.

Rambo: Last Blood also stars Paz Vega (Kill The Messenger), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Resident Evil: Afterlife) and Adrianna Barraza (Thor).

Almost four decades after they drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

Rambo: Last Blood tears into theaters September 20, 2019.