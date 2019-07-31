Today’s social climate is tense as racism and violence constantly come to a head, with the latter often inspired by the former. That’s what makes the poignant crime drama like Queen & Slim so appealing. Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith play a newly romantically entangled black man and a black woman who end up on the run when the cop who pulled them over is killed in an act of self-defense. The two become a viral sensation in fighting against systemic racism that has resulted in so many lost lives, but they also find a passionate love between each other.

Watch the Queen and Slim trailer below for a closer look.

Queen and Slim Trailer

Look, we know it’s too early to start throwing around awards buzz, but this immediately looks like a cross between Bonnie & Clyde and If Beale Street Could Talk, and that’s something the Academy will eat up. It clearly has something significant to say about the justice system, racism, a life of crime, and it tosses in a likely tragic love story in there to seal the deal. There’s passion in this film on a variety of levels, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this movie walked away with a handful of Oscar nominations when all is said and done.

Queen & Slim is based on an original ideal by author James Frey (A Million Little Pieces, Katerina), produced and written by Lena Waithe, and it marks the directorial debut of Melina Matsoukas, an executive producer on Issa Rae’s critically acclaimed HBO comedy series Insecure and director of Beyoncé’s famous “Formation” music video.

You can watch the previous Queen and Slim trailer right here, and read the official synopsis below.

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith, in her first starring feature-film role), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.

Queen and Slim hits theaters on November 27, 2019.