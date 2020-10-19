AppleTV+ is ordering more Peanuts from the menu.

The streaming service already had a deal in place to produce series like Snoopy in Space and the upcoming The Snoopy Show, but AppleTV+ will soon become a hub for all things Peanuts, including brand new specials centering on Mother’s Day, New Year’s Eve, and more; as well as a 70th anniversary documentary; and beloved specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Get the details below.

Today, Apple announced that Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, and the rest of the gang will be appearing in new Peanuts specials centering on Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve, and Back to School. The new specials will be produced by the folks at the Canadian animation studio WildBrain, and WildBrain is teaming with Imagine Documentaries to create a new documentary devoted to the 70th anniversary of Charles Schultz’s iconic comic strip.

Those upcoming projects are in addition to content like The Snoopy Show, which will showcase the all-new adventures of Charlie Brown’s creative canine, and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, Morgan Neville’s 2019 documentary featuring Ron Howard and Jeff Goldblum.

And who could forget about the Peanuts holiday classics? Not AppleTV+. The three best entries are being added to the streaming library, timed to the holidays they celebrate.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown hits the service today, and from will be free to stream for anyone – not just AppleTV+ subscribers – from October 30 until November 1, 2020. (Although, considering how depressing 2020 has been so far, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to skip your annual viewing of this super-depressing special this year.)

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will naturally arrive in time for Thanksgiving, dropping on November 18 and streaming for free to everyone from November 25 until November 27, 2020. I haven’t seen this one since I was a kid, and I imagine it’s a distant third in the general public’s hearts and minds behind the Christmas and Halloween specials. But hey, now I won’t have to worry about remembering to DVR the network TV broadcast like some sort of Philistine – that is, if a network version airs at all. Vulture reports that ABC’s deal is over, implying that these Peanuts classics will only be available through Apple’s streaming platform.

And finally, A Charlie Brown Christmas, which features an absolutely stellar jazz soundtrack by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ starting on December 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free from December 11 until December 13, 2020.